THE BROTHERS SIZE to Kick Off The Rep's Studio Series

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will kick off the Steve Woolf Studio Series with The Brothers Size, a modern-day fable about life after incarceration and the struggles of family, duty and freedom by Tarell Alvin McCraney, October 22 - November 16, 2025, in the Emerson Studio of the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

Tarell Alvin McCraney is a prolific playwright, actor, and Oscar winner for the screenplay of Moonlight who currently serves as the Artistic Director of The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. This will be the first professional production of his work in St. Louis, a landmark moment led by some of the most visionary respected artists in the city including director Jacqueline Thompson (Metro Theater Company Artistic Director), choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd (Saint Louis Dance Theatre Artistic Director) and Prison Performing Arts consultant LaWanda Jackson.

The Brothers Size fuses Yoruba cosmology with contemporary reality to craft an immersive and visceral exploration of brotherhood, incarceration, and the fight for freedom. Gritty, poetic, and mythic in scale, this electrifying drama pulses with rhythm, ritual, and raw humanity. Brought to life for the first time in St. Louis, The Brothers Size is a searing portrait of love, loyalty, and the hard road to healing.

The Brothers Size cast include 2024 NAACP Theatre Award winner Nic Few as Ogun, Donald Jones Jr. who was in the original Broadway casts of Aladdin and Frozen as Elegba, and local actor Christian Kitchens who recently appeared in Metro Theater's production of An Unlikely Hero: A New Superhero Play, as Oshoosi.

The Brothers Size is directed by Metro Theater Company Artistic Director Jacqueline Thompson with choreography by Saint Louis Dance Theatre Artistic director Kirven Douthit-Boyd, set and lighting design by Jayson M Lawshee, costume design by Kristie Chiyere Osi, sound design sound design and composition by Tre'von Griffith with additional music by David A. N. Jackson, dramaturgy by Taijha Silas and special Artistic Consultant LaWanda Jackson from Prison Performing Arts.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Tarell Alvin McCraney's powerful and poignant play, The Brothers Size, to St. Louis for the first time,” said Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director. “Tarell's voice is a vital force in American theater and film, and this production, helmed by the visionary Jackie Thompson and Kirven Douthit-Boyd, promises to be an unforgettable and immersive experience in the studio. The Brothers Size perfectly embodies the Rep's commitment to daring artistry and authentic community connection, and we know it will resonate deeply with our Steve Woolf Studio audiences.”

The Rep continues its partnership with Prison Performing Arts (PPA) on The Brothers Size, after the immensely impactful Clyde's last season, to provide consultation on the play and connect patrons with resources and Talk Backs to support the work PPA is doing for those impacted by the prison system through the arts.