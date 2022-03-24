Stray Dog Theatre To Present TRIASSIC PARQ: THE MUSICAL

Stray Dog Theatre will present Triassic Parq: The Musical at the Tower Grove Abbey, opening on Thursday, April 14 and running through Saturday, April 30, 2022. Trisassic Parq features music by Marshall Pailet, with book and lyrics by Marshall Pailet, Bruce Norbitz and Steve Wargo and is intended for mature audiences. Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

Triassic Parq Synopsis: Religion, identity, sex... and raptors! Triassic Parq is a raucous retelling of that famous dinosaur-themed film, this time seen from the dino's point of view. Chaos is unleashed on their not-so-prehistoric world when one dinosaur in a clan of females spontaneously turns male!

Directed by SDT Associate Artistic Director Justin Been, with music direction by Leah Schultz, and choreography by Michael Hodges. The cast includes: Tristan Davis, Michael Wells, Laurell Stevenson, Dawn Schmid, Rachel Bailey, and Bryce Miller.

April 14-30, 2022: Show times are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. Additional performances on Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m., and Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63104. Gated Parking.

Tickets: Adults $30 / Seniors (65+) & Students $25 (Cash/Checks/All Major Credit Cards)

Information and Ticket Reservations: Call (314) 865-1995. Visit www.StrayDogTheatre.org. Secure online ticketing!

Community Outreach: In keeping with its mission of community outreach, non-perishable food is collected at each performance and donated to Food Outreach, Inc. www.FoodOutreach.org