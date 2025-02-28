News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: CLYDE'S at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis

Onstage at The Rep: Local Legend Ron Hines Leads a Superb Cast in CLYDE'S

By: Feb. 28, 2025
Spotlight: CLYDE'S at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

From two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage comes the Tony-nominated-play, Clydeâ€™s. In a small run-down sandwich joint, ex-cons endure Clydeâ€™s fiery critiques and a scorching kitchen. Yet, when a mystic chef throws down the gauntletâ€”craft the ultimate sandwichâ€”the team ignites with newfound zeal.

Fueled by this savory challenge, they transform their past into a recipe for triumphant fresh starts. Join this spirited culinary quest where second chances are as vibrant as the flavors sizzling in the pan!



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos