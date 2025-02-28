Spotlight: CLYDE'S at The Repertory Theatre St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage comes the Tony-nominated-play, Clydeâ€™s. In a small run-down sandwich joint, ex-cons endure Clydeâ€™s fiery critiques and a scorching kitchen. Yet, when a mystic chef throws down the gauntletâ€”craft the ultimate sandwichâ€”the team ignites with newfound zeal.

Fueled by this savory challenge, they transform their past into a recipe for triumphant fresh starts. Join this spirited culinary quest where second chances are as vibrant as the flavors sizzling in the pan!

