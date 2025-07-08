Single Tickets Now on Sale for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced that single tickets are now on sale for its expanded 2025–2026 season, which includes five Mainstage productions and three Studio Series offerings at the Loretto-Hilton Center. Performances will be held in the Virginia Jackson Browning Theatre and the Emerson Studio on the campus of Webster University.

Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom and Managing Director Danny Williams lead the season, which runs September 2025 through April 2026 and showcases a vibrant range of genres and voices—from classic musical theatre to Pulitzer-winning new work.

“This lineup celebrates the joy, complexity, and humanity of live theatre,” said Bergstrom. “We welcome all to be a part of these theatrical experiences that spark conversation and reflect our community.”

Highlights of the 2025–2026 Mainstage Season include:

The Cottage by Sandy Rustin (Sept. 3–28, 2025) – A roaring ‘20s British farce from the playwright behind Clue.

The Woman in Black (Oct. 8–26, 2025) – The West End thriller arrives in St. Louis for a haunting stage experience.

Emma by Kate Hamill (Dec. 3–21, 2025) – A spirited adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved romantic comedy.

Primary Trust by Eboni Booth (Feb. 4–Mar. 1, 2026) – Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Gypsy (Mar. 18–Apr. 12, 2026) – The classic American musical directed by Kate Bergstrom.

Steve Woolf Studio Series productions include:

A soon-to-be-announced fall production (Oct. 22–Nov. 16, 2025)

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis (Jan. 14–Feb. 8, 2026) – A joyful, interactive celebration from New Zealand’s Indian Ink Theatre Company

The Enigmatist by David Kwong (Mar. 11–Apr. 5, 2026) – A brain-bending blend of puzzles, magic, and mental gymnastics.

Tickets are available online at www.repstl.org or by calling the Box Office at (314) 968-4925 (Monday–Friday, 12–5 p.m.). In-person support is available at the Loretto-Hilton Center Wednesday–Friday from 12–5 p.m., and two hours before curtain.