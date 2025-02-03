SHUCKED to Launch Digital Lottery for The Fabulous Fox Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fabulous Fox will launch a digital lottery for SHUCKED tickets that will begin Monday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. CT. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $40 each. The lottery is open now and will close Wednesday, February 5 at 11:59 a.m. for tickets to performances February 11-23.



HOW TO ENTER:



· Visit FabulousFox.com/ShuckedLottery to enter.

· The lottery will open at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3.

· The lottery will close at 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5.

· Winner notifications will be sent before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5 via email. Winners will have two days to claim and pay for their ticket(s) via link provided.

· No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

· Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

· Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

· Lottery tickets will be available to pick up at the Fox Theatre Box Office beginning one (1) hour prior to showtime on day of winning performance.

· Lottery tickets void if resold.





ADDITIONAL RULES:

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and venue and are subject to change without notice.



Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.



Comments