SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD is Coming to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, March 19 - April 13, 2025, at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Kate Bergstrom makes her directorial debut as The Rep’s Augustin Family Artistic Director bringing the legend to life in this riotous, heart-filled romp. As Robin turns from boy to man, he flees to the forest with his medieval band of merry men to fight for kindness, caring and justice to a corrupt kingdom. Filled with daring escapades, mischievous humor, and a dash of romance, this timeless tale of justice and camaraderie is a swashbuckling adventure the whole family will cheer for!

The cast of characters includes CB Brown (As You Like It, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival) as Little John, Fabiola Cabrera-Davila (Webster Sargent Conservatory) as Deorwynn, Oriana Lada (A Christmas Carol, Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Alize, Matt Lytle (Taming of the Shrew, Brown University) as Sir Guy of Gisbourne, Jayne McLendon (Midsummer Night’s Dream, Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Maid Marian, Louis Reyes McWilliams (Coriolanus, The Public Theater) as Robin Hood, Michael James Reed (August: Osage County, The Rep) as Friar Tuck, David Weynand (Dial M for Murder, The Rep) as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Eric Dean White (It’s A Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play, The Rep) as Prince John and understudies DeAnté Bryant, Matthew Cox, Harrison Farmer and Kristen Joy Lintvedt.

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom with set designer Lindsay Mummert and Courtney O’Neill (Moby Dick, The Rep), Costume Designer Dottie Marshall Englis (Pride and Prejudice, The Rep), lighting designer Christina Watanabe (It’s A Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play, The Rep) sound designer Amanda Werre (Dial M for Murder, The Rep), composer Colin McLaughlin, fight and intimacy choreographers Rachel Flesher and Zachariah Payne and stage manager Shannon B. Sturgis.

“This play is not just a retelling of a beloved classic; it’s a vibrant celebration with humor and heart of what it takes to become legendary. In this medieval romp we are dusting off the old tale with a vibrant ensemble and uplifting the community and bravery it takes to make an impact in the timeless fight for justice,” said Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director. “With a talented sword-and-song wielding cast and imaginative storytelling, we're creating an experience that promises to be a joyous experience for the whole family. Get ready for a journey of daring exploits, heartwarming moments, and plenty of mischievous fun as we close out The Rep’s 24/25 Season with Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood!”

