Review: THE SECOND HURRICANE at Tower Groves Abbey

There is a gale brewing over the Tower Grove Abbey. Guided by waves of music and the rising tide of talent from a team of gifted actors, audiences are safe from the eye of the storm in The Second Hurricane.

This deluge of talented youngsters steer the company’s production of Aaron Copland’s operetta. Composed during the Great Depression as part of the Federal Theatre Project with a libretto by Edwin Denby, this briskly paced drama was designed specifically for performance by high school thespians.

The plot of Stray Dog Theatre's first opera is pretty straightforward: a hurricane and subsequent flooding have decimated a small town. There aren’t enough volunteers in the region to help, so local students are called upon to aid with the relief effort.

Unfortunately, the students face peril themselves after the plane they are traveling in is forced to make an emergency landing on a patch of high ground dubbed Two Willow Hill. Stranded after their pilot leaves to get help, the students’ courage and teamwork is tested. Thrown together under dire circumstances, they must find a way to coexist.

Upping the ante of danger around them is the looming threat of a second hurricane. Bickering as the winds pick up and the flood waters rise around them, the youth set off on separate paths to seek refuge.

Although divided initially, the need for endurance forces the teens to work together. by Motivated by the power of togetherness, the ragtag band perseveres in the face of adversity. In true Copland fashion their unity ensures both their survival and their own freedom.

While the entire cast is outstanding, there are several noteworthy performances. Soren Carroll’s company debut as the Butch, the group bully is intense. Playing an unlikable oaf he relishes the opportunity to play an antagonist.

Another standout is Nadja Kapetanovich as the outspoken Queenie. Sassy and spunky, she gives brings an emotional gravitas to the teen rescue team. A confident actress she emanates an infectious energy that keeps things cheery in the face of gloom.

Breaking out is Jabari Boykin as the cerebral Lowrie, group’s voice of reason. His nuanced performance brings balance to the production. Boykin successfully plays the smart guy without being too nerdy.

Keeping things light with an emotionally charged appearance is Wesley Balsamo as Fat. Often reminding his fellow castaways of their plight, he gives an anxious performance that helps establish the uneasy tone of the production.

Emphasizing the themes of overcoming harsh environments, maintaining ethics and the complexities of teen relationships, The Second Hurricane packs a lot of drama into a small amount of time. The production, steered by the ambition of director Gary F. Bell, takes the company into new territory with its use of a twelve-piece orchestra, conductor, and youth and adult choirs.

Although sometimes musically overpowering, The Second Hurricane is a bold endeavor that finds this creative theater group again pushing the envelope. Filled with plenty of teen angst and a spirit of undaunted fearlessness, the show is well-paced and emotionally riveting. Brave the elements and join these intrepid volunteers on their journey.

