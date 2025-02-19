Review: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE at Tower Groves Abbey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Money meets mental illness in Stray Dog Theatre’s The Curious Savage. The opening production of the company’s 23rd season. it was written by John Patrick who brought it to the New York stage in 1950. Since then, it has lived on as a madcap comedy that reminds audiences of the importance of the human condition and the dangers of acquisitiveness.

At first, a comedic play about mental illness and society’s perception of sanity versus insanity may seem vulgar or crass. However, Patrick’s work is filled with empathy, generosity, and plenty of humor.

Dysfunction and dineros curse Ethel Savage, a widow who inherits ten million dollars from her husband who urged her to use it to help others pursue their “foolish dreams.”

Unhappy with the decision, her three stepchildren, Titus, a slimy U.S. senator, Lily Belle , a socialite whose failed marriages have left her in dire straits for money, and Samuel, a meek judge of low morals who follows the lead of his siblings commit her to a sanatorium called The Cloisters, with hopes of gaining control of her fortune.

Upon her arrival, she is instantly thrown into a maelstrom of chaos. Her fellow residents have their quirks but are charming. Forgotten by society, they have formed their own family.

The residents are truly loveable characters Fairy May is a bundle of energy who seeks affection. Her keen observation skills and insight bring joy into the lives of those around her.

Hannibal, a former musician is there too. Always toting a violin around with him, he somehow never manages to make it sound pleasant.

Joining them is Mrs. Paddy, a woman whose trauma has left silent and sad. However, when she does speak it is to unload a list of things she hates. She also loves to paint.

For Jeffrey the scars of war are figurative. A pilot during the war, his PTSD has left him with the belief that he has a hideous scar on his cheek.

Another resident is the motherly Florence, a woman whose trauma has caused her to manifest the belief that her doll is her child.

As Ethel navigates her problematic family, she forms bonds with the other patients and staff. Together, they create an environment of support and happiness. Meanwhile, her unscrupulous family frantically searches for the whereabouts of the money that was left to her. Seeking to take it away from her, they press the medical staff and her neighbors to help in the search.

Events come to a head when the location of the hidden money is discovered. Unfortunately, it goes missing during a powet outage and everyone becomes a suspect. From here, things come to a dizzying head as her family clashes with each other and the other residents. As the play moves towards an ending, ideologies of greed and generosity manifest themselves, causing the affable residents and conniving family to take action.

Guided by a stupendous ensemble, the play features standout performances from everyone, including Lindsey Grojean who knocks the socks off audiences as Fairy May. Emphasizing the character’s kindheartedness and curiosity, Grojean commands the stage from start to finish.

Liz Mischel brings a great blend of sass and stubbornness to Ethel's role. Acting as the play's moral compass, she gives her character a cerebral wit that resonates with audiences.

Also terrific is Camille Fensterman as Mrs. Paddy. Silent for most of the production, she rises to the occasion when her declarations brashly list all the things that make her mad. Saying much without a lot of dialogue, Fensterman brings warmth to the role, especially in her scenes with Mischel’s Ethel Savage.

Clare Coffey is back with Stray Dog Theatre as Miss Willie, the compassionate caregiver who cares for the residents. It is hard to play it straight when everyone else plays roles that are a bit off-kilter, but Coffey holds her own.

At times whimsical, tender, and combative, The Curious Savage is a comedic feast about the notion of family and what it means to fit in or be “normal.”

With The Curious Savage, director Gary F. Bell has taken a postwar play and rejuvenated it. Its themes of empathy, thoughtfulness, and acceptance are just as prescient today as when the play debuted.

Well-acted, funny, and touching, this remarkable production is a wonderful escapism. Stray Dog’s The Curious Savage reminds us that family is what you make it. Heartwarming and enchanting, this production is not to be missed.

The Curious Savage plays at Tower Grove Abbey through February 22nd. For tickets and information visit: https://www.straydogtheatre.org

Reader Reviews