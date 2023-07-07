Review: CHESS at The Muny

St. Louis is the home to the World Chess Hall of Fame and has been designated by Congress as the Chess Capital of the United States. According to a February 2023 article St. Louis Magazine, the game of Chess in St. Louis has a history of over 100-years, including hosting the first World Chess Championship Tournament back in 1886. Now in its 105th Season, The Muny celebrates and honors the local history of the game with their new production of the musical CHESS.

ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus wrote the score for CHESS, with lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice. Rice also penned the book for the original London-based production about a 1980’s Chess match between two Chess grandmasters, one from Russia and one from the United States, with the cold war as the backdrop. Following a successful release of a 1984 concept album, CHESS opened in London’s West End two years later and played for three years. When CHESS transferred to Broadway in 1988, the show was rewritten by Richard Nelson and closed in two months after only sixty-eight performances. This Muny production of CHESS has been trimmed to 2-hours and 15-minutes with a book more like the original, more successful, West End production in London. The fictional story surrounds American Chess player Frederick Trumper (Jarrod Spector), his equally skilled Russian competitor Anatoly Sergievsky (John Riddle), their love interest Florence Vassy (Jessica Vosk), and Sergievsky’s wife Svetlana (Taylor Louderman.)

Chess is more of an operetta with limited spoken dialogue than a musical . The show’s narrative is libretto-like requiring big bold singing voices with impressive ranges. The Muny and its casting partners at Telsey + Co., have assembled a quartet of consummate Broadway actors with the vocal chops to wring every note from the complex Andersson/Ulvaeus score. The performance of all four of the principal actors is majestic. This group of experts skillfully connect to the material in the libretto to develop their characters with depth, layers and truth through song. Jessica Vosk returns to The Muny this year as Florence to lead this cast with her heavenly belt voice. Every note Vosk utters is wrapped in perfect tone. Her delivery of “Nobody’s Side,” and “Heaven Help My Heart” soar into the night sky. John Riddle’s (Anatoly) robust baritone wraps “Anthem” in an emotional appeal of a patriot who is defecting from his beloved home country where he has lived his entire life. Riddle’s delivery is goosebump inducing. His work as Anatoly is among the best musical theatre performances in St. Louis this year. Jarrod Spector’s (Frederick) towering high tenor is marvelous. Spector performs the most well know song from the score, the Murray Head hit “One Night in Bangkok,” but it is his solo work and his duets with Riddle on “Interview” and “Talking Chess” that illustrate why he has become an indispensable part of the Broadway musical theatre community. Finally, Bourbon, Missouri’s Taylor Louderman is sublime. Her “Someone Else’s Story” laments the of loss her husband as he’s moved on, defected to England, and has fallen in love with another woman. Louderman’s voice, eyes, facial expressions and body language amplify her fear and loss. The only issue with Louderman’s role is that she is not on stage more. Her work in this small role is extraordinary.

A massive 33-piece orchestra, led by Music Director Jason DeBord and Concertmaster/Violinist Tova Braitberg deliver exquisite accompaniment. The Muny orchestra always performs in grand fashion, but their work with this piece is elevated by DeBord’s rich orchestrations. Josh Rhode’s (Director/Choreographer) choreography is basic movement for the purposes of blocking, however his choreography on the Russian Inspired “The Soviet Machine” is well constructed and the closest thing to musical theater dance in this production. Emily Rebholz’s costume designs are reminiscent of early 1980’s tailored business attire. Her designs are more wardrobe than costumes but are appropriate for the period and the formality of the game of chess.

While this Muny production is more similar to the original West End production in London versus the Broadway rewrite, CHESS is still more of a concert-like production. While the actors, ensemble and orchestra perform this material masterfully, the story doesn’t fully capture the competitive nature of the Chess champions or the tensions of the cold war. The love story is slightly more compelling, but the lack of a well-written and emotional narrative does not allow the audience to fully connect to the story and softens the overall production. This production of CHESS is a must-see for those who love this score. This is not a musical that packs a powerful emotional wallop. If that is more of what you’re looking for then wait for WEST SIDE STORY or RENT.

This production of CHESS continues at 8:15pm nightly through July 11th at The Muny in Forest Park.

PHOTO CREDIT: Phillip Hamer