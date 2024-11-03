Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At a time when jukebox musicals are everywhere, it is no surprise that there is one about Neil Diamond. With A Beautiful Noise, the singer, who collaborated on creating the show, takes audiences on a journey through his life, from growing up in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn to international stardom to his retirement.

What sets this one apart is the storytelling. It's as rich and lyrical as Diamond's songs. The drama is framed by a therapy session where an older, wiser, and more cantankerous Diamond visits with his therapist. Their session is enhanced with musical vignettes of his biggest hits that highlight the significant moments in his life.

Using a narrative filled with flashbacks, the show also chronicles the obstacles, achievements, and the stories behind his most famous songs. From writing songs for Lulu and the Monkees to recording his music and signing with a dodgy, mob-operated record label, Diamond’s road to success was arduous.

Despite a disastrous first marriage, his luck changed when he met Marcia Murphey. A champion of his talent from their first encounter, she encouraged him to pursue his dreams (and change his wardrobe).

Their life was not easy, first, came the hits (Forever In Blue Jeans, Sweet Caroline, and Cracklin’ Rose to name a few), then came the awards, adulation, movies, and constant touring. Soon, the road became his home, causing strains with Marcia that led to his second marriage ending.

As the drama unfolds, the therapy session becomes more intense as Neil looks back at his mistakes. Despite his massive fame and demands on his time, Diamond finds happiness with his third wife. Not seen onstage, the audience learns that she helped “slow him down” and straightened him out. She also recommended he reconnect with his children and seek counseling.

A Beautiful Noise is fronted by the charismatic Nick Fradiani. The 2015 American Idol winner, who just took on the part in St. Louis, showed no sign of jitters as he cranked out Shilo, Solitary Man, Cherry Cherry, and other numbers from the singer’s dynamic catalog.

Mimicking his voice with precision, Fradiani’s charisma propelled the show, especially during a stunning rendition of Sweet Caroline that ends Act One and a pulsating America that rocks Act Two.

Delivering a textured performance, he masterfully captures Diamond’s emotional peaks and valleys, giving audiences a glimpse at how fame and the power of music drove the artist for over four decades.

Joining him is Hannah Jewel Kohn who dazzles as Marcia. Her chemistry with Fradiani is palpable and her singing, especially on Forever In Blue Jeans and the duet, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers is incomparable.

Tiffany Tatreau shines as Neil’s first wife. Her singing was excellent, particularly on Love On The Rocks. Also great is Kate Mulligan who pulls double duty as Ellie Greenwich, the prolific American songwriter and producer, and Rose, Neil’s mother. Lisa Reneé Pitts is also engaging as the probing, and blissfully ignorant of his stardom, Doctor, pushing Neil to open up.

Equally solid is Dale Duko, who starred as present-day Neil on opening night. His multi-layered performance, filled with regret and tinged with melancholy, emphasized how the trapping of fame can wear on a person.

Onstage, a group of amazing dancers and talented musicians accompany the ensemble. Collectively, they deliver a fast-paced and slick production. Filled with hit after hit, this touring production is great for longtime fans or newbies to his music.

A Beautiful Noise is a raucous musical guaranteed to create plenty of hand clapping and sing-a-longs. Fun and frolicking, A Beautiful Noise shines. This is good-time theater that will make you tap your toes and dance in your seat.

A Beautiful Noise plays at the Fox Theatre through November 10th. For more information visit: https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/a-beautiful-noise

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

