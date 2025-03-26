Review: Metro Theater Company's BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO? is Imaginative Theater for Elementary School Aged Children

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 1980, on a high school field trip, I had an opportunity to witness a performance that had a significant impact on my love for the theatre. St. Louis’ Joneal Joplin, already dozens of performances into his career, was starring as Alfieri in The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ production of A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE. It was a performance that left an indelible impression on a young mind that I still remember 45-years later.

Today, I spent an hour with 300 elementary schoolers watching Metro Theater Company’s production of BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO? Many of these children were likely attending their first play and having the opportunity to see some of St. Louis’ best actors on stage. It made me wonder, how many of these kids will look back on their first theatrical performance and be impacted by the work of actors Aloha Mischeaux, Sarah Wilkinson, Ricki Franklin, and Joshua Mayfield.

BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO? Is a 50-minute one act play with a message that effort pays off. The play, with music, positively encourages its protagonist to face their challenges head-on to reach a goal.

Playwright Myah L. Gary, in collaboration with Metro Theater Company’s Jacqueline Thompson, has adapted the work from the writings of 9-year-old Arika Parr and Ava Johnson with Illustrations by Misra Karahan. Thompson told St. Louis Magazine that “this story aligns perfectly with Metro Theater’s mission.”

Thompson is Metro Theater Company’s artistic director and serves as the director of this production. She tells Johnson and Gary’s story through engaging portrayals on Seth Howard’s adorable set that is adorned with an oversized book center stage. As the scenes change, the actors turn the pages of the oversized book to reveal the next scene.

BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO? stars four St. Louis actors including American Idol alum Aloha Mischeaux as Ava. Mischeaux was a Top 24 finalist on season 4 of Idol that propelled country singer Carrie Underwood to super stardom.

Joining Mischeaux are newly crowned St. Louis Theater Circle acting award winners Sarah Wilkinson as Olivia and Ricki Franklin as Mommy/Nana. Local actor Josh Mayfield rounds out the cast in dual roles as Ava’s Daddy and Paw Paw.

Mischeaux and Wilkinson delightfully find their inner child portraying the peppy Ava and Oliva. Both playfully bound about the stage with the spirit of a kindergartner. Their unencumbered, infectious, and joyful portrayals captivated the school children in the audience. Franklin and Mayfield show heart as Ava’s parents and are at their comedic best when they play Ava’s cute grandparents.

There is no doubt based on the excited participation of the audience that Thompson and her cast achieved Metro’s mission of creating professional theater that is inspired by the intelligence and emotional wisdom of young people. But in addition to fulfilling Metro’s mission, I’m certain that more than one child left the theatre affected by the talented actors and the imaginative portrayals they had just seen.

The charming and energetic production of BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO? continues this week at The Sun Theater through March 30, 2025. Click the link below for more information.

