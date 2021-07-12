R-S Theatrics Announces Return To Live Theatre With Jennifer Haley's BREADCRUMBS

R-S Theatrics has announced their return to live theatre with the St. Louis premiere of Breadcrumbs by Jennifer Haley, running October 8-24, 2021, at The .ZACK (3224 Locust St.).



In Breadcrumbs, a reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness, and essential self.

This production will be directed by R-S Artistic Director Sarah Lynne Holt. Auditions for the parts of Alida and Beth will be announced in coming days via R-S Theatrics website and social media. Those interested in other production positions can send resumes, portfolios and letters of interest to rstheatrics@gmail.com.

Breadcrumbs will perform Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 7:00pm. Tickets will be $20, available through MetroTix or at the door. Appropriate COVID safety precautions will be taken for artists and audience members, guided by current CDC and St. Louis Department of Health guidelines. This production is funded in part by the Arts and Education Council . Breadcrumbs is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

R-S Theatrics is a small professional theatre company in residence at Kranzberg Arts Foundation in St. Louis, Missouri. Our mission is to present St. Louis-area professional premieres of work that introduces new voices to important conversations in our community. Since launching in May of 2011, R-S has produced acclaimed productions of Parade, In the Heights, Every Brilliant Thing, and The Motherf**ker with the Hat, among many others.

Jennifer Haley is a playwright whose work delves into ethics in virtual reality and the impact of technology on our human relationships, identity, and desire. She won the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, a Los Angeles Ovation Award and the Francesca Primus Prize for her play, The Nether, which premiered at Center Theatre Group and was subsequently produced at The Royal Court Theatre with Headlong in London. Other plays include Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom, which premiered at The Actors Theatre of Louisville 2008 Humana Festival, and Froggy, in development with Center Theatre Group and American Conservatory Theater. Jennifer's work has been developed at The Banff Centre, the Sundance Theatre Lab, O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Lark Play Development Center, PlayPenn, Page 73, and the MacDowell Colony. She is a member of New Dramatists in New York City and lives in Los Angeles, where she founded the Playwrights Union.

Director Sarah Lynne Holt (she/her) has been a theatre artist in St. Louis since 2001. She holds a directing degree from Millikin University and has helmed shows at The Midnight Company, Solid Lines Productions, The Q Collective, Kirkwood Theatre Guild, That Uppity Theatre Company, PRIME, The Non-Prophet Theater Company, and The Tin Ceiling. At R-S Theatrics, she has directed boom, A Perfect Arrangement, and numerous other projects, including four years of shows in partnership with The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis's WiseWrite Young Playwrights' Festival. She began working with R-S in 2014, served on the Board of Directors from 2015-2018, and has been Artistic Director since January 2020. Sarah previously held staff positions with Arcon Radio Players, The Non-Prophet Theatre Company, Last Chance Theatre, and Blue Lemon Theatre Group.

For more information, contact Sarah Lynne Holt at rstheatrics@gmail.com or visit R-S's website at r-stheatrics.org.