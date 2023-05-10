QUEER WRITES SHOWCASE OF LGBTQIA+ AUTHORS to be Presented at the Missouri History Museum

On Thursday, June 8, the Missouri History Museum will present "Queer Writes" as part of its kick off for Pride Month.

Presenters will include Chris Andoe, Kris Kleindienst, Joan Lipkin, Sam Moore, Aja La'Starr, Mary Maxfield, Mariah Richardson, and Maurice Tracy who will share excerpts of their work in a variety of genres including poetry, lyrics, memoir and others. Charis, the female and nonbinary chorus under the direction of Dr Stuart Chapman that is celebrating its 30th anniversary will provide music.

Dara Taylor, Managing Director of DEIA at the Missouri Historical Society says, "Programs such as this and others that are part of MHS's Gateway to Pride initiative are crucial for centering the voices and telling the stories of people in the LGBTQIA+ community during a time when their voices so desperately need to be heard."

This event, part of the History Museum's Thursday Nights at the Museum series, is part of the Gateway to Pride programming, presented by AARP St. Louis. Gateway to Pride is an initiative of the Missouri Historical Society (MHS) that is gathering oral histories, artifacts, photographs, and more to add to its permanent collections. The initiative is building towards a major exhibit at the Missouri History Museum in 2024, and these stories will be preserved in perpetuity at the Library & Research Center.

Queer Writes organizer Joan Lipkin said the program could not be more timely.

"During the 2023 legislative session in Jefferson City, lawmakers have introduced an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills, including targeting the trans community. Around the country, 44 states have introduced 451 bills that target the community, and that number continues to grow, according to the ACLU, " said Lipkin. "We are fighting for our rights and those of our community. In defiance of states like Florida and other discriminatory locales, we will, indeed, say 'gay'"!

The event begins at 5:30PM with a happy hour in the Museum's Grand Hall, where attendees can visit resource tables hosted by local LGBTQIA+ organizations, engage in hands-on activities, and take mini tours that explore St. Louis LGBTQIA+ history. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The presentation will begin at 6:30PM in the Lee Auditorium on the Museum's lower level and the doors to the auditorium will open at 6 pm.

Some of the community organizations that will be tabling at the event include Dr. David Prelutsky/Southhampton Healthcare,Pride STL, PFLAG, Black Pride, Band Together, STL LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, SQSH, Proud Art STL and more.

A writing workshop taught by Joan Lipkin, titled "Queer and Allied Writes: Finding Essential Moments in Your Story" will also be offered in coordination with the showcase, and will be held Saturday June 10 from 10 am -1 pm at the Missouri Historical Society Library & Research center on Skinker.

One of the biggest challenges for both new and established writers is finding the crucial moments that can illuminate their stories. In addition to creating work, workshop participants will get a close-up look and inspiration from some of the queer literature in the Missouri Historical Society Gateway to Pride collections. The workshop includes writing, conversation, and opportunities to be in company with new or old friends. Adults of all genders and orientation are welcome.

The cost for the workshop is $30, which includes a boxed lunch. Registration is through Oasis St. Louis at Click Here.