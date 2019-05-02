Ozark Actors Theatre Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For MARY POPPINS

Ozark Actors Theatre is thrilled to announce the full cast and creative team for this summer's production of Mary Poppins. The production will be directed by Lee Anne Matthews, and will star Pauline Parkhurst as the practically perfect, titular nanny. Quinn Cason will take on the role of Bert, and St. Louis legend John Contini will play the role of Admiral Boom.

"Mary Poppins is a production that will thrill the entire family, and I couldn't be more excited about the team that we've assembled to bring this show to life," said OAT Artistic Director A.S. Freeman. "This creative team is hard at work to bring the magic of the film to life in front of audiences each night."

Director Matthews will be joined by Music Director Titus Kautz, and choreographer Illeana Kirven, who will also take on a role in the show. The scenic design will be from last seasons winner of the BroadwayWorld St. Louis Award for best scenic design of a comedy/drama Patrick Ulrich. Kevin Shaw will provide the lighting design, Jenna Gove the costume design, and Angela Duggins the properties design.

"Sitting in on design meetings, this team works together like a dream," continued Freeman, "what they're putting together is going to be truly special - and something that audiences won't want to miss.

The Banks family will be played by Brett Ambler as Mr. Banks, Mary Baron as Mrs. Banks, and Michael and Jane Banks will be played by Charlie Mathis and Jersy Stinson, respectively. The rest of the company includes Carrie Klofach, Susan Holmes, Amanda Ambler, Craig Phillips, Jamey Pellegrini, Colin Stansky, Hannah Geisz, Jackson Buhr, Nathan Haltiwanger, and Anna Benoit.

Individual tickets are now on sale and are available at OzarkActorsTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 573-364-9523. The production opens on June 13th and runs through June 30th, with performances at 7:30 Thursday through Saturday, and 2:00 performances on Friday and Sunday. Group rates, under-30, under-13, and Military discount tickets are available.





