Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Sep. 28, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

1
Pink Floyd Experience, EL MONSTERO Comes to The Pageant in December Photo
Pink Floyd Experience, EL MONSTERO Comes to The Pageant in December

El Monstero, the definitive U.S. Pink Floyd Experience, has announced their annual winter shows at The Pageant in The Loop. Learn more about the upcoming performances and find out how to get tickets here!

2
DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, March 16 Photo
DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, March 16

Disney Princess - The Concert returns to the US in 2024 with Broadway stars Lissa deGuzman, Syndee Winters, and Anneliese van der Pol performing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on March 16 at 2 & 7:30 PM. Tickets on sale September 29 at 10 AM.

3
Review: WRENS at The Kranzberg Arts Center Photo
Review: WRENS at The Kranzberg Arts Center

As a man I felt honored to be allowed these glimpses into what it is to be a woman.

4
Craig Carnelia Joins The Conservatory For The Performing Arts At Stephens College Photo
Craig Carnelia Joins The Conservatory For The Performing Arts At Stephens College

Broadway composer/lyricist Craig Carnelia joins The Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College as a Guest Artist, teaching 'Acting Through Song' for the fall semester. Learn more about Craig's esteemed career and his work with Broadway stars.

