Nikki Glaser Adds Second Hometown Performance in St. Louis

The Fabulous Fox has revealed a second date is scheduled for comedian and St. Louis native Nikki Glaser’s “Alive and Unwell Tour” for Friday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m.



For nearly two decades at sold-out tours, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated Nikki Glaser has honed her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style, solidifying herself as one of the funniest voices in comedy today



On January 5, 2025, Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Golden Globe Awards solo. She received unanimous praise from audiences worldwide and rave reviews from critics hailing her memorable performance as “victorious.” She is set to return as host of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in January 2026.



2024 was a career redefining year for Glaser, culminating with being named “Comedian of the Year” by The New York Times. Most recently, she was named by Time Magazine as one of the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2025.



Following the success of her Critics Choice Award-nominated HBO standup special, GOOD CLEAN FILTH in 2022, Glaser’s highly anticipated second HBO comedy special, SOMEDAY YOU’LL DIE premiered in May 2024 to a record-breaking audience. It set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the #1 largest streaming audience for a Comedy Special in HBO Max/Max history. Glaser was nominated for an Emmy® Award for “Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded),” a Grammy® Award for “Best Comedy Album,” a Golden Globe® Award for "Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television," a Critics Choice Award for “Best Comedy Special” and a WGA Award for “Comedy/Variety Special,” which she won. Glaser also wrote and performed “Someday You’ll Die” the special’s theme song that is available on all streaming platforms. The single was recorded in Glaser’s hometown of St. Louis with producers Dan Monahan and Tim Convy. Released by Bailey Blues in partnership with Redbird Records, the track shows a different side of Glaser, but fans of her comedy will recognize her trademark wit and authenticity throughout the lyrics.



Glaser was also the undeniable standout on Netflix’s Emmy®-nominated THE GREATEST ROAST OF ALL TIME: Tom Brady which earned her viral attention and reinstated her title as “the best roaster on the planet” according to Indiewire. The roast aired live and unedited on Netflix from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 5, 2024.



Glaser can currently be seen on her ALIVE AND UNWELL tour across the US, Canada and Australia through October 2025, after wrapping her global THE GOOD GIRL tour in 2024.



In March 2021, Glaser launched THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST for iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network, where she continues to provide a fun and brutally honest look into pop-culture and her personal life in weekly episodes. THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST was recently nominated for “Best Comedy” by the 2025 iHeart Podcast Awards.



Nikki hosts and executive produces LOVERS AND LIARS (formerly FGIRL ISLAND), which premiered on the CW on April 11, 2024. LOVERS AND LIARS is the female spinoff of the hit HBO Max reality dating series FBOY ISLAND, which Nikki hosted and executive produced for three seasons. The Washington Post hailed FBOY ISLAND as “deliciously twisty” and TIME called it a “compelling and clever masterpiece” with “smart execution” noting that, “An advisor to the women and a gentle antagonist to the FBoys, Glaser, a comedian, brings just the right level of self-aware humor.” Season one of FBOY ISLAND had the biggest premiere weekend for an HBO Max Original reality series since the platform’s launch.



Nikki took her love of reality TV to the next level by starring in, and executive producing, the E! half-hour reality sitcom WELCOME HOME NIKKI GLASER? Uprooted from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle, Nikki returns to her hometown of St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. Unfiltered, relatable, and unapologetically herself, Nikki navigates friends, family, and romance as a homegrown local celebrity.



Previously, Nikki flexed her over-sharing muscle as the host of Comedy Central’s first live daily morning show, YOU UP WITH NIKKI GLASER for SiriusXM, which ran from February 2018 to October 2020. Nikki’s most recent Netflix comedy special, BANGIN’, was released in October 2019. BANGIN’ was the most watched special on Netflix when it premiered. Nikki hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed and daring comedic show, NOT SAFE WITH NIKKI GLASER, for Comedy Central and NIKKI & SARA LIVE for MTV.



Nikki was a standout on three Comedy Central Roasts, including those of Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, which led to her guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and hosting the inaugural edition of the 2021 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED, which earned her stellar reviews. She also had memorable film and television roles in Judd Apatow’s TRAINWRECK, NBC’s AP BIO and INSIDE Amy Schumer, amongst others. In November 2022 Nikki was a triumph coming in third place on the ninth season of the hit FOX series THE MASKED SINGER.



Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night tv appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. Nikki’s past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up, and in-depth interviews with THE Howard Stern SHOW, WTF with MARC MARON, CONAN O ìBRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND and THE Joe Rogan EXPERIENCE. She has become a complete open book on mic for the laughs and as the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent.



