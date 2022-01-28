Metro Theater Company to Present LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET Starring Denise Thimes

Metro Theater Company has announced jazz legend Denise Thimes will star as Nana in the MTC's next 2021/22 Season production, the musical Last Stop on Market Street. Thimes, who began her career as a stage actress before launching her international career as a jazz sensation, marks her return to the theatrical stage with this production. The Motown-meets-hip hop production runs live on stage February 6-27 at the Grandel Theatre, with socially distant seating. A virtual streaming option is also available February 11-27 at metroplays.org. Tickets are $20-$36 and available through MetroTix.

Last Stop on Market Street is adapted for the stage by veteran playwright Cheryl L. West from the New York Times bestselling and Newbery Medal-winning picture book by Matt de la Peña and illustrator Christian Robinson. The musical features a spectacular, spirited score by Motown legend Lamont Dozier and his son Paris Ray Dozier.

Last Stop on Market Street is a vibrant story about connecting to your community. It's also a joy ride that leaves the audience dancing in their seats. CJ is reluctantly staying with his Nana, a veritable force of nature who lives in a world considerably different than his own. Knowing CJ is used to being plugged in to his phone and tablet all the time, Nana takes him on a bus ride that's loud, gritty and offbeat - guiding her grandson to travel a little close to his roots and see that things are not always what they seem.

Metro Theater Company's production of Last Stop on Market Street is directed by St. Louis director, actor, theater professor at UMSL, and MTC Associate Artist Jacqueline Thompson, who previously directed MTC's presentation of Idris Goodwin's Ghost at the Grandel Theatre and COCA's presentation of Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963. In addition to Denise Thimes as Nana, the 6-member cast of performers includes Daniel McRath as CJ, and Robert Crenshaw, Valentina Silva, Cameron Tyler, and Tyler White in the ensemble with portrayals of multiple characters.

Philip A. Woodmore, Ph.D., a longtime active member of the St. Louis music community and executive director of P. Woodmore Music, LLC, is the musical director for Last Stop on Market Street. Christopher Page-Sanders, former dancer with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and current founding co-artistic director of Denver's NU-World Contemporary Danse Theatre, is the choreographer.

Last Stop on Market Street was originally commissioned and produced by Chicago Children's Theatre and the Children's Theatre Company.

The production is 70 minutes with no intermission and recommended for ages 5 and up.

Tickets are $20-$36 and are available now through MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or https://www.metroplays.org/marketstreet. Online virtual streaming begins at $20 and available February 11-27 through the MTC website.

Metro Theater Company is committed to ensure that economic barriers do not prevent families from experiencing its programs. MTC is offering pay-what-you-wish tickets for live performances and virtual streaming on February 10-12. More information at

https://www.metroplays.org/marketstreet.

Last Stop on Market Street runs February 6 - 27, 2022 at the Grandel Theatre. Showtimes are listed below. Please check the MTC website for additional weekend performances and details on 10 a.m. in-person school-day shows.

Sundays at 2 p.m.: Feb. 6 & 27

2-Show Sundays at 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Feb. 13 & 20

Fridays at 7 p.m.: Feb. 11 & 18

Saturday at 11 a.m.: Feb. 12

Saturday at 4 p.m.: Feb. 19

2-Show Saturday at 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Feb. 26