Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Make St. Louis Debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December

The production will run December 26 - January 7,.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS, WAITRESS & More Photo 1 The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS & More
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis Photo 4 MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis

Mrs. Doubtfire Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Mrs. Doubtfire

The North American Tour of Mrs. Doubfire is coming to St. Louis December 26 – January 7.  

The critically-acclaimed production features beloved, Tony-nominated Broadway leading man Rob McClure, reprising his performance as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody's favorite Scottish nanny). McClure is joined by renowned actress and real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.

Joining McClure and Lakis are Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, Nik Alexander as Andre Mayem, Leo Roberts as Stuart Dunmire, Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Cody Sawyer Braverman and Axel Bernard Rimmele as Christopher Hillard, and Emerson Mae Chan and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney as Natalie Hillard.

The cast also includes David Hibbard, Alex Branton, Jonathan Hoover, Sheila Jones, Julie Kavanagh, Jodi Kimura, Marquez Linder, Alex Ringler, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Lannie Rubio, Neil Starkenberg, Joey Stone, Gina Ward, Lauryn Withnell, and Julia Yameen.

Along with Rob McClure, Aaron Kaburick, David Hibbard, and Jodi Kimura were also members of the Broadway company.

Ticket prices start at $25. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Performances of Mrs. Doubtfire at the Fabulous Fox run December 26 – January 7. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. There will be a matinee performance on Thursday, December 28 at 1:00 p.m. There will also be an evening performance on Sunday, January 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!  The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

  

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Boyett/Miller, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Timothy Lacyznski, Bard Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon.

Work Light Productions serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour. 

The Mrs. Doubtfire Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is thrilled to be joined by sponsor Care.com across North America. 

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour Photo
Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the North American touring production of  MRS. DOUBTFIRE, starring Broadway leading man Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire and renowned actress (and real-life wife to McClure) Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.

2
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour Photo
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour

The National Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is now underway! The 2023-2024 North American Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire launched at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo before continuing on to play 30+ cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and more. Read the reviews for Mrs. Doubtfire on tour here!

3
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour Photo
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour

The producers of MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the smash hit musical comedy currently playing to sold-out houses in London's West End, have announced the full cast for the North American Tour launching next month.

4
Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis Photo
Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure will take his Tony Award-nominated role of Mrs. Doubtfire on the road as the new musical launches its North American Tour this Fall. McClure’s real-life wife, Broadway actress Maggie Lakis, will play Miranda Hillard. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

'Songs in Musicals' Featured as JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Songs in Musicals' Featured as JEOPARDY! Category
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas in St. Louis Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas
New Line Theatre at the Grandel Theatre (11/30-12/16)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Just One Look in St. Louis Just One Look
City Winery (11/22-11/22)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (2/05-2/07)
Moulin Rouge! in St. Louis Moulin Rouge!
Fox Theatre (4/30-5/12)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Jesse Auditorium (2/22-2/22)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (4/10-4/11)
To Kill a Mockingbird in St. Louis To Kill a Mockingbird
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (1/09-1/10)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in St. Louis The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Florissant Performing Arts Center (11/30-12/01)
Company in St. Louis Company
Fox Theatre (2/27-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You