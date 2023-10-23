John Mulaney Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis in January

The performance is on Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

John Mulaney Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis in January

Comedian John Mulaney is back on tour with a new hour of standup comedy including a show at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m. General on sale to the public begins Friday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at MetroTix.com or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111. For more information, head to Click Here

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. Mulaney can be seen in his latest Netflix stand up special, BABY J. Released in April 2023, Mulaney converts his personal turmoil into comedic brilliance, which earned him 2023 Emmy nominations in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. On tour, he has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl. His 2023 tour dates have included shows across US, Europe and Australia.  

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”  

John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon' with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC's Documentary Now! and Netflix's Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special  John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.

He's also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway.  The duo have since release a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P'dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.  

ABOUT THE SHOW:

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.




