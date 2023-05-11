Jim Caruso's Cast Party Makes St. Louis Debut This Month

Performances run May 17 & 18 at 7:30pm.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will make its St. Louis debut at Blue Strawberry on Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18 at 7:30pm.

This marks the first St. Louis appearance for the Manhattan mainstay, hosted by Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch. For the past twenty years, the open mic/variety show has traveled the country celebrating musical talent, and concocting impromptu performances!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Caruso and Stritch have been taking the Party on the road for years, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

May 17 & 18 at 7:30pm

Blue Strawberry

364 North Boyle Street, St. Louis, MO

BlueStrawberrystl.com or 314-256-1745




