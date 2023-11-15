JUST ONE LOOK, The Linda Ronstadt Cabaret Show, Moves to City Winery St. Louis on November 22nd

In January of 2023, Broadway World called JUST ONE LOOK, the theatrical cabaret show based on the music of Linda Ronstadt, the most anticipated theatrical event of the year. Just prior to the show opening, Linda Ronstadt's hit song “Long Long Time” was featured in an episode of MAX’s (formerly HBO) “This is Us,” and began screaming up the download charts. Interest in Ronstadt’s music was at a new high since her singing career had been cut short by illness. Now, following 12 sold-out performances at Blue Strawberry, JUST ONE LOOK will move to a much larger venue, City Winery St. Louis, to accommodate the demand for tickets. City Winery St. Louis will present JUST ONE LOOK on Wednesday, November 22nd at 7:30 pm.

JUST ONE LOOK stars the incomparable Kelly Howe who has been nominated for a 2023 Broadway World St. Louis Award for Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance for her work playing Ronstadt. Critics have called Howe’s work in this show “soaring, dazzling, and phenomenal.” Howe has slayed her audiences singing Ronstadt’s songbook including her biggest hits “Blue Bayou,” “You’re No Good,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and the titular “Just One Look.” She also takes on songs from Ronstadt’s work with The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, her Spanish albums, and music from her work in Gilbert and Sullivan’s PIRATES OF PENZANCE.

Howe is backed by a phenomenal band directed by pianist Curt Landes. Landes is joined by Tom Maloney on Guitar and Bass and Mark Rogers on Drums and Background vocals. Howe and Roger’s voices blend beautifully to create Ronstadt’s authentic sound.

JUST ONE LOOK is a production of The Midnight Company and the brainchild of Midnight’s Artistic Director Joe Hanrahan. Hanrahan and Howe developed the concept of bridging Ronstadt's music through a script of banter to tell a chronological story of her career. Hanrahan plays an aging rock ‘n roll reporter who has finally achieved his long sought after interview with the rock goddess.

For fans of Linda Ronstadt’s music, JUST ONE LOOK, is a theatrical cabaret show that cannot be missed. Audiences have raved about the nostalgic evening of music featuring one of the top selling female rock ‘n roll artists of all time. Click the link below to purchase tickets.