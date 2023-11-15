Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

JUST ONE LOOK, The Linda Ronstadt Cabaret Show, Moves to City Winery St. Louis on November 22nd

Kelly Howe is a 2023 Broadway World Award Nominee for Best Cabaret Performance for Playing Linda Ronstadt in JUST ONE LOOK

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS, WAITRESS & More Photo 1 The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS & More
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis Photo 4 MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis

JUST ONE LOOK, The Linda Ronstadt Cabaret Show, Moves to City Winery St. Louis on November 22nd

In January of 2023, Broadway World called JUST ONE LOOK, the theatrical cabaret show based on the music of Linda Ronstadt, the most anticipated theatrical event of the year. Just prior to the show opening, Linda Ronstadt's hit song “Long Long Time” was featured in an episode of MAX’s (formerly HBO) “This is Us,” and began screaming up the download charts. Interest in Ronstadt’s music was at a new high since her singing career had been cut short by illness. Now, following 12 sold-out performances at Blue Strawberry, JUST ONE LOOK will move to a much larger venue, City Winery St. Louis, to accommodate the demand for tickets. City Winery St. Louis will present JUST ONE LOOK on Wednesday, November 22nd at 7:30 pm.  

JUST ONE LOOK stars the incomparable Kelly Howe who has been nominated for a 2023 Broadway World St. Louis Award for Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance for her work playing Ronstadt. Critics have called Howe’s work in this show “soaring, dazzling, and phenomenal.” Howe has slayed her audiences singing Ronstadt’s songbook including her biggest hits “Blue Bayou,” “You’re No Good,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and the titular “Just One Look.” She also takes on songs from Ronstadt’s work with The Nelson Riddle Orchestra, her Spanish albums, and music from her work in Gilbert and Sullivan’s PIRATES OF PENZANCE.  

Howe is backed by a phenomenal band directed by pianist Curt Landes. Landes is joined by Tom Maloney on Guitar and Bass and Mark Rogers on Drums and Background vocals. Howe and Roger’s voices blend beautifully to create Ronstadt’s authentic sound.  

JUST ONE LOOK is a production of The Midnight Company and the brainchild of Midnight’s Artistic Director Joe Hanrahan. Hanrahan and Howe developed the concept of bridging Ronstadt's music through a script of banter to tell a chronological story of her career. Hanrahan plays an aging rock ‘n roll reporter who has finally achieved his long sought after interview with the rock goddess.  

For fans of Linda Ronstadt’s music, JUST ONE LOOK, is a theatrical cabaret show that cannot be missed. Audiences have raved about the nostalgic evening of music featuring one of the top selling female rock ‘n roll artists of all time. Click the link below to purchase tickets.  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Make St. Louis Debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December Photo
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Make St. Louis Debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December

MRS. DOUBTFIRE will make its St. Louis debut at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
THE BOOK OF MORMON Single Ticket On Sale Date At the Fabulous Fox Theatre Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Single Ticket On Sale Date At the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to St. Louis for a limited engagement April 9-14 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

3
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; St. Louis Shakespea Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
BLUEYS BIG PLAY Returns To The Fabulous Fox in 2024 Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Returns To The Fabulous Fox in 2024

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre July 20-21 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... James Lindhorst">(read more about this author)

Matthew Scott's Brings His Touching Show THE JESUS YEAR: A LETTER FROM MY DAD to The Blue Strawberry on November 18thMatthew Scott's Brings His Touching Show THE JESUS YEAR: A LETTER FROM MY DAD to The Blue Strawberry on November 18th
Robin de Jesus Brings His Cabaret Show to St. Louis on November 16th and 17thRobin de Jesus Brings His Cabaret Show to St. Louis on November 16th and 17th
Review: Tesseract Theatre Company's THE MAD ONES Tells a Moving Coming of Age StoryReview: Tesseract Theatre Company's THE MAD ONES Tells a Moving Coming of Age Story
MOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. LouisMOMENTS, A MUNY DOCUSERIES Examines the 106-Year History of The Muny in St. Louis

Videos

The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Company in St. Louis Company
Fox Theatre (2/27-3/10)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Aladdin in St. Louis Aladdin
Fox Theatre (12/12-12/17)
BODYTRAFFIC in St. Louis BODYTRAFFIC
Touhill Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Mamma Mia! in St. Louis Mamma Mia!
Fox Theatre (2/13-2/18)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
Dracula in St. Louis Dracula
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (5/30-6/22)
Just One Look in St. Louis Just One Look
City Winery (11/22-11/22)
BOLD: uncommon spirit in St. Louis BOLD: uncommon spirit
560 Music Center (11/17-11/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You