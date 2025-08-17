Interview: Chatting with Olivia Hernandez And Delphi Borich of AUSTEN’S PRIDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Late last month STAGES St. Louis opened the pre-Broadway tryout of the new musical Austen’s Pride. Since that time Austen’s Pride has received glowing reviews and has been playing to enthusiastic audiences. Broadway World said Austen’s Pride is passionately romantic and boundlessly charming.

Critics are heaping praise upon leading actors Olivia Hernandez and Delphi Borich. Hernandez plays author Jane Austen and Borich plays the Pride and Prejudice protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Both are getting raves for their acting and singing. Broadway World called their vocals are soaring and graceful.

Hernandez and Borich sat down with Broadway world to discuss the first stop on their planned eight city tour. They talked about the process of standing this production up at STAGES St. Louis, their previous experiences, and the people who influenced their love of theater.

Borich has been with the show since 2018. She played Lydia and Kitty Bennet before taking over the lead role of Elizabeth Bennet for the tour. When asked what other role she would like to play in the production she quickly mentioned the triple role played by Sarah Ellis. Ellis plays Mary Bennet, Caroline Bingley, and Mrs. Gardiner. Borich says “Sarah is completely unrecognizable. She disappears into the characters, costumes, and wigs. I would love to get to take on those three roles with the different looks.”

In 2019, Hernandez joined the company in the role that Borich now fills. At the 2023 Carnegie Hall concert of Austen’s Pride, she sang the role of Elizabeth opposite Mamie Parris as Austen. “I got to change roles, and I love what I am doing right now in the role of Jane Austen,” she says.

Borich had the luxury of watching Hernandez as Elizabeth. She said, “I’ve learned so much from watching Olivia build the role and now I’m infusing my own perspective into it as well.”

Hernandez made her Broadway debut as an understudy in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite starring Matthew Brodrick and Sarah Jessica Parker. Following that production, she played Betty in Days of Wine and Roses The Musical. Hernandez also covered Kelli O’Hara who played the lead role in that show opposite Brian d’arcy James.

Borich was an understudy in the recent star-studded revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods. She went on for the first time in the role of Little Red. It marked her first turn on a Broadway stage. Following her Broadway debut, she joined the company of the Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Lerner and Lowe’s Camelot. Borich portrayed Lady Sybil and was Phillipa Soo’s understudy as Guenevere. “I got to go on once as Guenevere,” she humbly shared.

Both women credit all the women who came before them in the development of Austen’s Pride. “I have a deep reverence for all of the people who were part of this production before us,” says Borich.

“Yes, the writers and producers have been working on this project for twenty-five years,” say Hernandez. “Delphi and I know the show very well, but I give credit the actors who are new to the show. They had to catch up very quickly.”

Borich agreed, “It was an extremely fast process. We have an intelligent group of actors. Without them I don’t know how we would have stood this whole thing up in just 11 days.”

The two spoke fondly of the people who influenced their love of the theater. Hernandez became emotional talking about her voice teacher, Tim MacDougall, who passed away in 2018. “It is rough,” she said, “but I always feel like he has a huge hand in everything I do.” MacDougall was the first person to take Hernandez to New York. She credits him with sparking her love for it all.

Borich beams when she speaks of her father who she watched doing community theater as a child. “He gave me my love for theater,” she continued, “and helped me with my college auditions.” She boasts that her mom and dad come to see her in everything she does, and they were in the audience at STAGES to see Austen’s Pride.

They will continue with Austen’s Pride through the tour and then look forward to some well-deserved vacation time. Hernandez is thinking of a beach resort in Mexico that will include sun, sand, and a few mezcal Margaritas. Borich would like to go to England again and visit the Chawton House where Jane Austen lived.

For the next week, Hernandez, Borich and the rest of the Austen’s Pride company will remain in St. Louis performing eight more shows at the beautiful Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC.) Tickets are available by clicking the link below or by visiting the STAGES St. Louis Box offices in Chesterfield or at the KPAC. Austen’s Pride will play its final St. Louis performance at 2:00 pm on August 24, 2025, before moving on to Charlotte, North Carolina.