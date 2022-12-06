Garrison Keillor And Company Present A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION Livestream From The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 15

Even if Garrison Keillor fans can't attend the December 15th Prairie Home performance at St. Louis's Fabulous Fox, they can take a break from the holiday whirlwind and tune in to the livestream at 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET).

Fabulous theater, fabulous show. There'll be humor, music, holiday cheer, singing, laughing, tons of fun, and, of course, the latest News from Lake Wobegon. All to be enjoyed in person or via the livestream.

Among those joining Garrison: Heather Masse (jazz singer who is known as one-third of The Wailin' Jennys), versatile soprano Maria Jette, as well as piano maestro Richard Dworsky, leading a band featuring guitar wizards Pat Donohue and Dean Magraw, bassist Jeff Carney, and cellist Diane Tremaine. Sound effects ace Fred Newman, and actors Sue Scott and Tim Russell (the man of a thousand voices) round out the troupe.

Garrison Keillor did the immensely popular weekly coast-to-coast broadcast of A Prairie Home Companion for forty years, wrote fiction and comedy, and invented a little town called Lake Wobegon (where all the children are above average). Since the show ended a few years ago, Keillor has written a memoir, a collection of limericks, and several novels. His most recent books are Serenity at 70, Gaiety at 80: Why You Should Keep on Getting Older, and Boom Town: A Lake Wobegon Novel.