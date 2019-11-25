First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW St. Louis Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for St. Louis:
Best Actor in a Comedy
Best Actor in a Drama
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actress in a Comedy
Best Actress in a Drama
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Choreography
Best Comedy
Best Costumes Drama/Comedy
Best Costumes Musical
Best Direction of a Comedy
Best Direction of a Drama
Best Direction of Musical
Best Drama
Best Ensemble Performance
Best Lighting Design Musical
Best Music Direction
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Scenic Design Drama/Comedy
Best Scenic Design Musical
Best Sound Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Theatre Company
Luke Steingruby - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 25%
Phil Leveling - THE 39 STEPS - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 24%
Steve Isom - WITTENBERG - Upstream Theatre 14%
Christian Boyd - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 20%
Ben Nordstrom - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 13%
Abraham Shaw - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 10%
Caleb Miofsky - CRY-BABY - New Line Theatre 17%
Kevin Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 13%
J. Harrison Ghee - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 7%
Maria Bartolotta - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 19%
Kay Martin Love - SYLVIA - Stray Dog Theatre 13%
Michelle Hand - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 10%
Wendy Renee Greenwood - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 19%
Brianna Justine - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 14%
Carolina Queiroz Couto - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 10%
Mattea Conforti - MATILDA - The Muny 14%
Brittany Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 12%
MacLean Blanner - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 9%
Debbie Ladd - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 17%
Beth Crandall - MATILDA - The Muny 16%
Ileana Kirvan - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%
THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 23%
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 15%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 15%
Jenna K. Gove - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 26%
Julian King - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 20%
Melissa Trn - LOVE'S LABORS LOST - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%
Leon Dobkowski - MATILDA - The Muny 16%
Jenna Gove - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 12%
Stacey Tunnicliff - OKLAHOMA! - Monroe Actors Stage Company 9%
THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVERY TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 43%
BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 28%
Trish Brown - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Insight Theatre Company 21%
Matt Saltzburg - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 21%
Gary F Bell - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 15%
Suki Peters - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 13%
Tammy Rodenbaugh - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 14%
John Tartaglia - MATILDA - The Muny 13%
Patrick Blanner - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 10%
OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 27%
ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 16%
THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 15%
HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 12%
MATILDA - The Muny 11%
CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 10%
Rob Denton - MATILDA - The Muny 15%
Kevin Shaw - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%
Brian Ebbinghaus - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Q Collective 10%
Titus Kautz - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 14%
Marc Schapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Variety Theater 12%
Charlie Mueller - AVENUE Q - The Playhouse at Westport Plaza 9%
HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 14%
MATILDA - The Muny 11%
CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 11%
DB Bonds - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 36%
Lisa Campbell - GREASE - Stages St. Louis 14%
Lee Anne Matthews - AVENUE Q - The Playhouse at Westport Plaza 14%
Jared Shofstall - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 34%
Charles Winning - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 20%
Peter & Margery Spack - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 16%
Paige Hathaway - MATILDA - The Muny 17%
Patrick Ulrich - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 12%
Patrick Blanner - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 12%
Caisha Johnson - MY FAIR LADY - Ozark Actors Theatre 20%
Ryan Day - CRY-BABY - New Line Theatre 16%
Justin Been - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 12%
Ben Nordstrom - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 26%
Joneal Joplin - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 24%
Chuck Brinkley - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 16%
Gerry Love - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 18%
Alex S. Freeman - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%
Colin Stansky - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 7%
Kyle Rehme - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 19%
Charlie Wehde - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 15%
Josh Grisetti - MATILDA - The Muny 9%
Wendy Renée Greenwood - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 26%
Janelle Gilreath - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 16%
Laurie McConnell - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 14%
Anna Benoit - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 28%
Chrissie Watkins - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 13%
Eileen Engle - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 10%
Alli McDonald - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 16%
Laura Michelle Kelley - MATILDA - The Muny 12%
Liya Khaimova - MY FAIR LADY - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%
The Muny 22%
Ozark Actors Theatre 16%
Wentzville Christian Church 13%
