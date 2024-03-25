Cirque du Soleil's SONGBLAZERS is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville will present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. This dynamic theatrical production pays tribute to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music. Charting the journey of two main characters as they forge their own path to country recognition, Songblazers show promises an unforgettable experience for audiences.



This brand-new Cirque du Soleil show will premiere this July 2024 in Nashville, TN and will tour across the United States. Today the company is proud to announce 7 new cities to the tour, including St. Louis. Songblazers will be presented at the Fabulous Fox Theatre for 7 performances only from October 23-27.



In an exciting addition, Cirque du Soleil proudly announces its collaboration with Sam Williams, a contemporary country artist, grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr, for the creation of an original song for the show Songblazers, fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy, CARNIVAL HEART, is inspired by a personal yearning of self-discovery, friendship, and hope. Williams wrote the spellbinding new song with fellow songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston.



“The title idea came to me pretty easily after becoming acquainted with Cirque du Soleil,” says Williams. “Where I come from, most people don’t get to go to the circus. We go to county fairs and carnivals, and the carnival in a small town is filled with joy, excitement, mystery, euphoria, you name it. That feeling is one you always remember, and I think the roller coaster of emotions lines up with what you want to feel seeing such an incredibly beautiful production such as Cirque’s.”



Pre-save Williams’ “Carnival Heart (from Cirque du Soleil Songblazers)” HERE.



Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of country music, Songblazers pays homage to the legendary trailblazers of the past while embracing the vibrant talents of contemporary artists. Audiences are invited to witness breathtaking acrobatics, awe-inspiring aerial acts, and displays of extraordinary strength. As the crowd grooves to beloved country tunes, they will be entranced by the breathtaking skills of Cirque du Soleil artists, honoring the rich tradition of country music while embracing its evolving spirit.



SHOW CREATION TEAM

Here is the creative team for this new theatrical creation, Cirque du Soleil’s first ever country music themed show.

· Daniel Ross - Director of Creation

· Amy Tinkham – Show Director & Writer

· Wayne Wilson - Associate Show Director & Comedic Content Designer

· Bruce Rodgers - Set Designer

· Nicholas Mahon - Props and Puppets Designer

· Zerina Rosette Akers - Costumes Designer

· Vanessa Ashley - Make-up Designer

· Abigail Rosen Holmes - Lighting Designer

· Gareth Owen - Sound Designer

· Germain Guillemot - Acrobatic Performance Designer

· Danny Zen - Acrobatic Equipment Designer

· Melissa Colello - Acrobatic Choreographer

· Seth Roberts - Music Arranger & Producer

