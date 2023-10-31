Cast Set For ALADDIN at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Casting has been announced for the St. Louis engagement of Disney’s Aladdin. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, December 12 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 17.

The production features Adi Roy (Aladdin), Marcus M. Martin (Genie), Senzel Ahmady (Jasmine), Anand Nagraj (Jafar), Aaron Choi (Iago), Sorab Wadia (Sultan), Jake Letts (Babkak), Nathan Levy (Omar), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Nichalas L. Parker (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).

Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Anani, Kolten Bell, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Kyle Caress, Edward Cuellar, Nathanael Hirst, Evin Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Nicole Lamb, Brandon J. Large, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Sonia Monroy, Angelina Mullins, Adriana Negron, Cameron Sirian, Kyra Smith, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, Asten Stewart and Jessica Mallare White.

Ensemble member Nathanael Hirst was raised in the St. Louis area, where he attended Belleville West High School in Belleville, IL. His area credits include West Side Story at Center of Creative Arts, The Wizard of Oz at Variety Children's Theatre of St. Louis and a dancer at Six Flags St. Louis.

Ticket prices start at $29. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. In St. Louis, Aladdin will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a 1:00 p.m. matinee performance on Thursday, December 14. Tickets are available by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or via the Internet at MetroTix.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 314-535-2900. Disney’s Aladdin is presented by Grand Center, Inc.

About Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

Hailed by The New York Times as “fabulous and extravagant,” the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a UK tour launching in November 2023 and a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening in Fall 2024.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

The current North American tour has played in over 40 cities to more than a half million people since launching in October 2022. A previous tour played to an additional nearly 3 million patrons.