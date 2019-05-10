BWW Previews: SAY ANYTHING at Touhill Performing Arts Center

John Cusack is celebrating the 30th anniversary of SAY ANYTHING with a screening and Q & A at the Touhill Performing Arts Center on June 14th.

Three decades later SAY ANYTHING remains one of best romantic comedies of the late 1980s. Confronting issues like adolescent love, social status and independence. Its crisp dialogue, witty charm and killer soundtrack provides the perfect launching point for John Cusack's enduring career.

In addition to showing us all that kickboxing was the sport of the future, Cusack's Dobler is an underachieving anti-hero who bucks convention at every turn until he falls head over heels for Diane Court (Ione Skye), a popular valedictorian who, by all appearances is way out of his league.

Written and directed by Cameron Crowe with great supporting performances from John Mahoney and Lili Taylor this coming of age flick takes the traditional 'guy likes girl' paradigm of that decade's cinema and replaces it with a story that that pulls no punches in how it presents the dynamics of Lloyd and Diane's relationship.

Funny, charming, gritty and willed into existence by Cusack's breakout, SAY ANYTHING has waded through the dreck of 80s' teen comedies and established itself as classic cinema from that era.

SAY ANYTHING screens at 7:30 p.m. on June 14th. For information visit https://www.touhill.org





