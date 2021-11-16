A LITTLE SONG, A LITTLE DANCE, A LITTLE SELTZER DOWN YOUR PANTS Will Be Performed at NJT Next Month

The New Jewish Theatre presents, A Little Song, a Little Dance, a Little Seltzer Down Your Pants! starring Eric Williams and Sharon Hunter, December 18 and 19.

"After the tremendous success of Ari Axelrod in October, the New Jewish Theatre is delighted to present another wonderful night of stellar cabaret performances by two wildly talented and funny artists," said Eddie Coffield, Artistic Director of the New Jewish Theatre. "It will be a night of song and comedy, a night of good cheer - a great gift idea, too!"

Sharon Hunter is a New York cabaret artist who has returned home to St. Louis. Eric Williams is an actor and comedian originally from St. Louis who now calls Los Angeles home. This dynamic duo will share stories and song in a performance that is sure to delight.

These performances will take place Saturday, December 18 at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 19 at 2:00pm at the Mirowitz Performing Arts Center at the J in Creve Coeur, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, 63146. Tickets are available online, by phone (314-442-4283) or at the NJT Box office.