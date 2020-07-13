9th Annual St Lou Fringe Festival Goes Virtual

In its 9th year the St Lou Fringe Festival explores the pioneering New Medium of virtual performing arts. Current events have inspired our artists to explore the issues of Black Lives Matter, COVID-19, Trans Rights, and even the making of an opera about a St. Louis Pulitzer Prize winning poet in their presented works. The St. Lou Fringe Virtual Festival kicks off on Zoom August 15, 2020 and runs through August 23.

An opening day celebration with virtual acts performed from the driveway of an undisclosed location will kick-off the festival of events on Saturday, August 15. 2020.

There are many notable acts in this year's Festival that explore the virtual performance medium. HERstory of HIStory, a performance poetry piece: This is our refuge where we rename our worth with words we've wrapped around our scars from Chicago Award Winning Slam Poet, Heather 'Byrd' Roberts and Company; The Making of Flame & Shadow, an opera work in progress about St. Louis native and Pulitzer Prize Winning Poet Sara Teasdale; #txtshow (on the internet), a completely interactive two screen performance, with recited dialogue written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet); and the return of Audrey Crabtree as fictional film star, Deenie Nast in a late-night show called, Quarantini to name a few.

During this age of the Independent Artist St Lou Fringe will also be hosting free Zoom conversation forums throughout the festival covering topics like, Developing Work for the Virtual Space and the State of the Independent Arts community.

Finally, the Festival presents each work as a part of a series for easy exploration, such as The New Works Series, The Performance Art Series, and The Queer Series.

