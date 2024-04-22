Video: Watch New Clip 'Spicy' From aespa: WORLD TOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



aespa, CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing are proud to share a brand new clip from aespa: WORLD TOUR in cinemas, coming to the big screen worldwide across two nights on April 24 and 27.

Watch aespa perform their addictive track "Spicy" in a brand new clip from aespa: WORLD TOUR in cinemas. Get an exciting glimpse into their debut concert film, with futuristic stage visuals, high-energy choreography, and captivating vocals, all captured from their electrifying show at London's O2 Arena - their first-ever UK show.

Tickets are on sale now for the two night-only worldwide cinema event. Visit aespaworldtourincinemas.com for full details and links to purchase tickets.

The film also features fan favourites including “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls” and “Black Mamba,” and highlights individual performances by each member, complemented by exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews, offering a glimpse behind the curtain.

From February to September 2023 the group’s first world tour, aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK : HYPER LINE, visited 21 venues across four continents. Now, step into the final chapter of their global tour journey with aespa: WORLD TOUR in cinemas.

With over 2.8 billion YouTube views at NEXT LEVEL MV and much raved-about performances; the fierce foursome of KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER and NINGNING are rapidly cementing their status as killer performers on and off screen.

Don't miss this celebration of music and talent that captures the spirit and passion of aespa's journey so far.

Experience even more with immersive special formats ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX, available in select cinemas.

For tickets, screening details and full participating countries visit aespaworldtourincinemas.com