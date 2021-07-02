Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Seniors in South Korea Meet to Dance Again Following the Loosening of COVID-19 Restrictions

Vaccinated seniors were allowed to meet for group activities again from July 1, 2021.

Jul. 2, 2021  

Senior citizens in South Korea are officially allowed to meet to dance again, as COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.

Vaccinated seniors were allowed to meet for group activities again from July 1, 2021 after authorities eased Covid-19 social-distancing restrictions that had been in place for a year in the country.

The change is part of a government vaccine incentive programme. South Korea is on track to hitting its target of having 70 percent of the population vaccinated by September, SCMP reports.

Check out a video below of the seniors dancing!

