VIDEO: Seniors in South Korea Meet to Dance Again Following the Loosening of COVID-19 Restrictions

Senior citizens in South Korea are officially allowed to meet to dance again, as COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.

Vaccinated seniors were allowed to meet for group activities again from July 1, 2021 after authorities eased Covid-19 social-distancing restrictions that had been in place for a year in the country.

The change is part of a government vaccine incentive programme. South Korea is on track to hitting its target of having 70 percent of the population vaccinated by September, SCMP reports.

Check out a video below of the seniors dancing!