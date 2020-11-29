Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Korea Tightens Restrictions Once Again; Bans Teaching of Wind Instruments and Singing

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that restrictions will tighten on gatherings and activities seen as prone to virus transmission.

Nov. 29, 2020  

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the South Korean government is beginning to tighten restrictions yet again, U.S. News reports.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that restrictions will tighten on gatherings and activities seen as prone to virus transmission, especially in Seoul and surrounding areas.

"Year-end events and parties hosted by hotels, party rooms, guest houses and other accommodation facilities will be banned outright," Chung said. In addition, saunas and steam-bath rooms will also be banned, as well as the teaching of wind musical instruments and singing.

For the rest of the country, social distancing rules will also be tightened beginning on Tuesday.

The government is talking to parliament about the possibility of new relief funds for households and businesses, Chung said.

"Our assessment is that we need the third crisis support fund ... The government will come up with a conclusion on this after discussing with both the ruling and opposition parties," he said.

