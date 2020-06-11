PHANTOM in Seoul Inspires South Korean Arts Sector to Return to Life; Performances Announced For The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, Music Festivals, and More

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production of The Phantom of the Opera in Seoul is continuing to run amidst the pandemic.

Last month, the production extended through August 8, having originally been set to close on June 27.

According to Yonhap News Agency, this production is inspiring the rest of the arts sector in the country to move toward returning to life.

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will conduct a live concert at the Jamsil Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on June 18-19, which will be the orchestra's first live performance in four months. Musicians will be spaced 1.5 meters apart, and audience members will also be spaced to fit the social distancing guidelines.

In addition, The House Concert has announced that its monthlong annual summer music festival will return from July 1-31. Another festival that will return soon is The National Theater of Korea's Yeowoorak Festival.

Other Korean musicians and arts organizations are following their lead, and planning concerts and events for the coming months.

Read the original story on Yonhap News Agency.

