National Theater of Korea Announces its 2020-2021 National Repertory Season

National Theater of Korea has announced its 2020-2021 National Repertory Season, celebrating the reopening of the Haeoreum Grand Theater.

National Changgeuk Company of Korea will present "Sugung-ga" (Working Title) reflecting today's times based on pansori.

"Ceremony 64", from the National Dance Company of Korea, will stage the essence of dance originated from rituals that have evolved with the history of humankind.

National Orchestra of Korea will offer "Ieum Music Festival", where audiences will be acquainted with creative music transcending traditions and contemporaries, as well as crossing the boundary between genres. These are the pieces that will illuminate the stage of the newly opened Haeoreum Grand Theater.

There are also new works for the new season including "Tree, Fish, Moon" and "Peerless Pansori" by the National Changgeuk Company of Korea, "Five Elements" and "Hol Chum" by the National Dance Company of Korea, and "2020 Masterpiece : CHUNG Chi-yong" and "Sijo Cantata" by the National Orchestra of Korea.

Although the international cultural exchanges have visibly decreased since the outbreak of COVID-19, the National Theater of Korea invited "Sopro" by Tiago RODRIGUES to its stage. Moreover, "4&9" by TAO Dance Theater, which was postponed from the last season, will be presented this time.

National Theater of Korea aims to continue its significant efforts to establish new standards for performing arts in the 2020-2021 National Theater Repertory Season. With the reopening of the Haeoreum Grand Theater, the theater intends to strengthen its role as a representative national arts organization in Korea, keeping the balanced and harmonious ecosystem of performing arts.

Learn more at ntok.go.kr/en.

