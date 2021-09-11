National Theater of Korea Announces 2021-22 Season

National Repertory Season 2021-2022 will be brought to you for a period of 305 days, from September 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2022. Launched in September 2012, National Repertory Season is marking its 10th season this year.

This annual season program of NTOK presents innovative new works and outstanding repertories by its resident companies(National Changgeuk Company of Korea, National Dance Company of Korea, and National Orchestra of Korea) and a wide range of performances that NTOK programs and produces.

With the newly renovated Haeoreum Grand Theater at its center, this season not only presents the performances by the 3 resident companies of NTOK but also those by Korean National Ballet, Korea National Opera, and the National Chorus of Korea, along with NTOK's distinct programs and outstanding international works. We ask for your interest and support for National Repertory Season 2021-2022 commencing with Haeoreum Grand Theater that reopened after almost 4 years of remodeling.

Ticket sales for National Repertory Season 2021-2022 will be managed flexibly until we restore our Covid-19 free life.

- Schedule for opening the ticket sales for individual performances will be announced on the website.

- Package Tickets are not available at the moment.

Learn more at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Season/Index?seasonType=1.