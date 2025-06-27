K-Pop Spotlight: WONHO Releases New English Single, 'Better Than Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



K-pop solo artist WONHO has released his next English single, "Better Than Me," which is inspired by Western boybands like NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, created in the spirit of the early 2000s. This pre-release single serves as the first glimpse into his upcoming first full-length album, slated for release at a later date.

WONHO says, "This song is about knowing your worth, even when love ends, it’s okay to say, ‘You won’t find another me.’ Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is walk away with confidence."

Following his digital single last year, WONHO captivated fans during his debut solo U.S. appearances, performing at Jingle Ball and holding an intimate fan meetup tour. Read my review of WONHO's New York City tour stop here.

Watch the music video for "Better Than Me" below!

About WONHO

WONHO's solo debut in 2020 resonated with fans all around the world, with his first album quickly climbing to No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, and ranking high on the iTunes charts in 30 countries and Billboard World Digital Song Sales Charts. Since then, he’s wasted no time taking the U.S. Market by storm; receiving notable mentions from publications such as Billboard, Buzzfeed, PAPER Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, Cosmopolitan, Access Hollywood, iHeart and Rolling Stone who referred to him as “one of the most versatile and compelling voices in K-pop today.” Not even a year after his solo debut, Forbes had already named Wonho as one of “The K-Pop Solo Stars Who Could Break In America In 2021.”

Beyond his musical talents, Wonho is also known for his dedication to fitness, often sharing his fitness journey with his followers and inspiring many to lead healthier lifestyles. His fitness routine has even garnered attention from Men’s Health, which worked with him to showcase his regimen, further solidifying his status as a fitness icon. Additionally, Wonho has always been one to push the boundaries of fashion. InStyle praised his bold style, stating, “No One Is Doing K-Pop Fashion Better (or Sexier) Than Wonho.” His role as a singer, songwriter, producer, fitness icon, and fashion trailblazer makes him a multifaceted artist with a global fanbase.

