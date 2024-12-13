Concert Review: K-Pop Soloist WONHO Brings First-Ever American Solo Tour to Brooklyn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



K-pop solo artist Wonho brought his powerful performances, commanding stage presence, and charming personality to Brooklyn Steel as part of his first-ever solo tour in the United States, titled "Welcome Back Wenee." "Wenee" is Wonho's fandom, and they came out in droves to support their favorite artist for the first time stateside.

On a stage that was bare, save for Wonho and his four backup dancers, the performer barreled through a setlist packed with some of his fan-favorite songs, kicking off with "Open Mind", the title track from his first solo album, released in 2020.

Wonho is a powerful dancer that you can't take your eyes off of while he's on stage. His masculine frame is juxtaposed with a bright, kind-eyed smile, which gives Wonho a unique charm that's enough to make even non-fans fall in love on the spot.

The setlist included his most recent English track, released just last month, titled "What Would You Do", as well as some of his older songs like "Ain't About You", "Lose", and "Crazy."

One of the most fun sections of the concert, however, was when Wonho took on some popular K-pop dance challenges, including popular girl group songs "Sticky" and "Whiplash", Taemin's "Guilty", and more. The audience went wild as Wonho shook his backside, really putting his all into the cover performances that any K-pop fan would know and recognize immediately.

Despite announcing that he had just one song left, Wonho came back on stage for an extra-long encore, concluding with the emotional song he released for his fans in 2021, called "WENEED." The stage ended with tears all around, an emotional catharsis for Wonho's fans who have waited so long to finally get to see him in person.

Reader Reviews