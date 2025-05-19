 tracking pixel
K-Pop Group I-dle Release Eighth Mini-album '[We Are]'

Listen to the new album below.

By: May. 19, 2025
Internationally acclaimed, chart-topping K-pop group i-dle, formerly (G)I-DLE, are kicking off their new era with "[We are]" - the first body of original songs under their newly christened name. The new six-track mini-album, led by the focus track 'Good Thing,' is a punchy collection of songs that reflect the group's confident and boundary-pushing approach. Listen to "[We are]" below.

Renowned for writing and producing their own songs, the award-winning quintet - made up of MINNIE, MIYEON, SHUHUA, SOYEON and YUQI - has over 6.8 million monthly Spotify listeners, have amassed over 6 billion YouTube views, and have garnered tens of millions of followers across all platforms around the world.

The powerhouse group celebrated their 7th anniversary this month with a name change to reflect the next chapter in their evolution. The "G" was dropped from the name to re-assert that the group's identity can't be defined by gender. The deleted parenthesis in the name also denotes that future music releases and concepts will be 'limitless'.

ABOUT i-dle

i-dle reshape, refashion, and reimagine what K-pop can be with an immersive, innovative, and independent vision boosted by their own songwriting, production, and curation. Since 2018, the quintet-MIYEON, MINNIE, SOYEON, YUQI, and SHUHUA-haven't just challenged expectations; they've changed the game entirely. They set a precedent by personally helming their music and creative, evolving as a unit over seven years together, selling out arenas, and breaking records. It's why they've consistently expanded their influence and attracted a devout global fanbase of millions whom they've affectionately dubbed, "Neverland." In 2018, they exploded as an international phenomenon with breakthrough single "LATATA." Delivering mini-albums and EPs at a breathless pace, their expansive catalog has notched multiple #1 debuts in Korea in addition to seven Top 10 debuts on the Billboard World Albums Chart, vaulting to #1 with I Feel [2023]. Sophomore full-length, 2, impressively surpassed one million sales in less than two days, cementing i-dle as "the 5th highest-ranking K-pop girl group of all-time for initial release sales." They have also garnered Golden Disc Awards, Asia Artist Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

The massive I-dol World Tour packed arenas in Seoul, Hong Kong, Sydney, and the United States. USA Today hailed their "unique tracks and concepts that underscore the multi-faceted nature of each member," and Refinery29 attested, "It isn't simply their bold, sensual concept that sets them apart among budding K-pop girl groups, however - [i-dle] is one of the rare groups who makes its own music." Beyond praise from Elle, Teen Vogue, Billboard, and more, GRAMMY.com put it best, "Breaking stereotypes has always been [i-dle]'s main drive." Now, this collective continue to push forward in 2025 with the mini-album [We are].

Photo Credit: CUBE Entertainment

