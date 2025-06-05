ENHYPEN Release New Mini Album 'DESIRE : UNLEASH'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



K-pop’s unrivaled storytellers ENHYPEN return with an elevated, fatal dark romance with their 6th Mini Album DESIRE : UNLEASH, out now. In DESIRE : UNLEASH, ENHYPEN explore an all-consuming yearning to become an equal with the one they love, conveying both desire and restraint through ENHYPEN’s signature emotional lens. While their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD and its repackage ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream- captured a pure and devoted love, this new chapter unveils emotions that are far more raw and uncontainable. Listen to the new mini-album below.

DESIRE : UNLEASH is released on the heels of a successful launch of ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘WALK THE LINE’ IN U.S. and EUROPE. United Center in Chicago and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles are SOLD OUT in the United States. The O2 in London, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, ING Arena in Brussels, and Uber Arena in Berlin are SOLD OUT in Europe. Limited tickets remain in a few markets where fans can purchase tickets by visiting the tour page HERE.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Cirkut, the lead single “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” is a sleek Dance-pop track charged with intensity and temptation. Paradoxical lyrics like “A heaven without you must be like hell” and “A hell where I embrace you must be like heaven” reveal an overwhelming desire so deep it transcends boundaries and taboos, striving to last through eternity.

The music video amplifies the emotional stakes with rich visual storytelling. Set between two symbolic worlds—an ethereal paradise and a vivid underworld—it mirrors the track’s emotional duality of bliss and torment. Striking color palettes, intricate 3D effects, and subtle Eastern motifs enhance the dreamlike chaos, while ENHYPEN’s one-take choreography sequences pull viewers further into the unfolding narrative.

Alongside “Bad Desire (With or Without You),” the album spans across an array of genres with 5 other tracks—“Flashover” (Electronic Future Bass), “Outside” (Hip-hop Trap), “Loose” (Medium Pop), “Helium” (Pop Rock), and “Too Close” (Pop)—fuelling a powerful synergy across the album.

With DESIRE : UNLEASH, ENHYPEN continue to expand both sonically and thematically as protagonists of their own evolving universe. Last year, the septet topped the IFPI Global Album Chart among K-pop acts with their triple million-seller ROMANCE : UNTOLD. In April, they made a scene-stealing debut at Coachella, becoming the fastest K-pop boyband to grace the iconic stage.

Their worldwide momentum continues with the successful launch of ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘WALK THE LINE’ IN U.S. and EUROPE. United Center in Chicago and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles are SOLD OUT, as are The O2 in London, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, ING Arena in Brussels, and Uber Arena in Berlin. Limited tickets remain in select markets and are available through the tour page HERE. Now firmly cementing their presence on the global stage, ENHYPEN open the door to a daring new era—one that reveals a deeper, more complex layer of their ever-expanding narrative.

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN—consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI—have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, with record-breaking achievements since their 2020 debut. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, the group made an immediate impact with unique concepts shaping their artistic identity. In just three years, they’ve placed three albums in the Billboard 200 Top 10—MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (2022), DARK BLOOD (2023), and ORANGE BLOOD (2023)—each debuting at No. 6, No. 4, and No. 4, respectively. Their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD (2024) hit the group’s career-high No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and ranked highest among K-pop acts on the 2024 IFPI Global Album Chart. Building on their chart-topping success, ENHYPEN have expanded their influence globally, achieving an indelible milestone during their 2023 world tour ‘FATE’ with a landmark U.S. stadium debut. The septet has performed at Coachella this year, becoming the fastest K-pop boy group to grace the festival.

