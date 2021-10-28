Trustus Theatre Presents Lynn Nottage's INTIMATE APPAREL

Trustus Theatre brings back a beloved show this November: Intimate Apparel, written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. Intimate Apparel offers both a historical exploration into the black experience in America in the beginning of the 20th century, as well as a personal exploration into how societal constructs directly affect an individual's opportunities and choices.

The show features new Trustus Company members Tashera Pravato and Rayana D. Briggs and welcomes back original cast member and Trustus Company member Lonetta Thompson. Rounding out the cast is Katie Mixon, Deon Turner, and Company member Patrick Dodds. Company Emerita and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill director Jocelyn Sanders helms the production. The show opens Friday, November 12th at 8:00pm and runs through November 27th. Tickets are now available at www.trustus.org, or by calling the box office at (803) 254-9732.

Nottage explores the strength of the human spirit through the story of Esther Mills, an African American seamstress in Manhattan in 1905, when social and class lines were distinctly drawn. A letter arrives, romance and betrayal follow, and six lives are forever changed. Stepping into Esther's shoes is Tashera Pravato, who was recently added to the theatre's Company after multiple turns on the stage, most recently in December 2019's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and September 2020's virtual reading of Playwrights' Festival winner, Down in the Holler. "Esther and I are similar in more ways than I can count," says Pravato. "The struggles and accomplishments that Esther goes through are so often reflective of what we experience as humans in relationships. I have just recently learned that growth can come from both the good and the bad moments in life, and that my self-worth should never be attached to how someone else treats me."

Lonetta Thompson, who starred as Esther in the 2007 production, returns to the show as Mrs. Dickson, the stern older owner of the boardinghouse in which Esther lives. Thompson finds it challenging to step into a different role but is excited to do so. "Esther Mills is one of those roles that just stays with you. Fortunately, Lynn Nottage filled Esther's world with five wonderfully interesting individuals and having the opportunity to get to know Esther through the eyes of one of them is quite lovely and rewarding."

Director Jocelyn Sanders says that the show, though set in 1905, is "timeless." She continues, "It deals with issues that are still very present today: the way people use each other to get what they want, how religious differences keep us from knowing, understanding, even loving each other. This show explores the gamut of human emotions." Trustus' interim Artistic Director Dewey Scott-Wiley agrees: "The questions about race, gender and equity still reverberate, even though much has changed. This play allows us to compare her struggles with the struggles facing women of color today. It opens the door for meaningful conversation and empathetic recognition."

Scott-Wiley hopes that the show's message about "valuing oneself" affects audiences in the wake of the last two years, a sentiment echoed by director and actors alike. "What I hope our audience takes away from this show is the ability to recognize the power in their own stories," says Thompson, "and the desire to listen - really, truly, openly, and honestly listen to the stories of those around them." Sanders agrees that honesty is one of the biggest lessons to take away. "I hope the audience takes with them the need to be honest with the people in their lives, how very important it is to have self-worth not only to achieve your aspirations, but to attract and keep loving people in your life."

Intimate Apparel,winner of the 2004 Steinberg New Play Award, New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award runs on the Thigpen Main Stage from November 12th through 27th, 2021. Please note there is no show on Thanksgiving, November 25th; an 8:00pm show has been added on Wednesday, November 17th. The Box Office and bar open one hour prior to show time, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to allow for safe seating procedures.

For more info on Trustus' Safety Guidelines, please visit https www.trustus.org/safety-guidelines. Reservations are recommended due to limited capacity and can be made at www.trustus.org or by calling the Trustus Box Office at (803) 254-9732.