Taylor Tomlinson Comes To The North Charleston Performing Arts Center January 13

Taylor Tomlinson has announced the 2023 dates of The Have It All Tour.

The comedian's perspective possesses a degree of wisdom that's typically earned with age. Named to Forbes' 2021 class of 30 Under 30, her Quarter-Life Crisis special went on to earn unanimous critical praise.

Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that's been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra-produced.

The tour will play the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.