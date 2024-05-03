Spotlight: IDINA MENZEL at Charleston Gaillard Center

May. 03, 2024
The tour will feature fan favorites from throughout Idina Menzel's illustrious career, showcasing iconic hits from Wicked, Rent, and newer music from her electrifying dance album, Drama Queen, which was released this past Summer.

Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.



