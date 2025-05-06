Sarah Brightman to Bring A WINTER SYMPHONY To North Charleston PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's that time of year again for a magical celebration of the holiday season! The world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman returns with her new Christmas spectacle ‘A Winter Symphony' tour this November and December!

The tour will make a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 4. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 9 at 10 AM online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office.

Every year she shares her critically acclaimed holiday show with audiences in countries around the world… and this year is no exception! Sarah is excited to bring ‘A Winter Symphony' to 18 cities, 17 in the United States and one special show starting the tour in Niagara Falls.

Accompanied by an orchestra, choir and special guests, this enchanting holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. The tour kicks off on Wednesday, November 26th in Niagara Falls at the Fallsview Casino Resort, and concludes in Dallas at the AT&T Performing Arts Centre - Winspear Opera House on Sunday, December 21st. ‘A Winter Symphony' is such a special way to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

To add a little extra ‘holiday joy', join Sarah's “Silver Bells VIP Packages” for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable Mother's Day or holiday gift!

‘A Winter Symphony' is an unforgettable Christmas experience during the most wonderful time of the year.

