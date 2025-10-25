Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Peace Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circus fans of all ages, step right up to the latest Broadway national tour to hit downtown Greenville! Water for Elephants is a new adaptation of the 2006 novel by Sara Gruen, which was also brought to the big screen in 2011 by Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. It made sense, then, to turn this story of a man who joins the circus into a live production. For the most part simply staged, with a focus on the performers, Water for Elephants does manage to evoke the simple nostalgic wonder of a traveling circus, that any fan of the big top is guaranteed to enjoy.

The big top is truly the star of this production, helmed by Ryan Emmons based on the Broadway direction by Kimberly Akimbo Tony winner Jessica Stone. It certainly is the star in the life of Jacob Jankowski, whose story the musical tells. After personal loss leaves him alone in the world, Jacob unexpectedly encounters a traveling troupe. The acrobatics, juggling etc., brought by Water for Elephants’ traveling performers are, rightly, the most “showy” elements of the production. However, the directors have also expertly incorporated them into softer, more emotional moments as well.

The cast is excellent. Newcomers Zachary Keller and Helen Krushinski undoubtedly prove their leading role chops as Jacob and Marlena—the circus’s equestrian star—respectively. Trained as a vet, Jacob quickly bonds with her over their love of animals. Unfortunately, Marlena is married to ringmaster August (Connor Sullivan, Chicago national tour), who is cruel to her and to everyone else that’s part of the Benzini Bros. Most Spectacular Show on Earth.

The supporting players are every bit as good as the principals, too. The best vocals of the evening, in fact, came from Grant Huneycutt in the new role of Wade, August’s reluctant enforcer. His first big number is a superb example of how the ensemble as a whole infused energy into the larger group numbers. A few of them also came together to play the animals. Rosie the elephant, a delightful creation by designers Ray Wetmore & JR Goodman, is simply impossible to take your eyes off of. Look out also for the ensemble member who turns aerialist to represent Marlena’s beloved horse Silver Star.

The story of these characters, and more, unfolds in Water for Elephants. The book is by Tony nominee Rick Elice, whose resume includes Peter and the Starcatcher, The Addams Family, and Jersey Boys. The music and lyrics, however, come from a new collective PigPen Theatre Co., who made their Broadway debut with this show. They show a great deal of potential. That potential, of course, couldn’t be fully realized without a community of artists to make it so, and that’s what this piece celebrates above all.

Water for Elephants runs through October 26 at the Peace Center Concert Hall. Tickets available at peacecenter.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Reader Reviews

