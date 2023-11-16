Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Opens This December On Hilton Head Island

A Heartwarming Irish Tale of Love and Redemption

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
The Charleston School of The Arts Symphony and Singers Perform a Holiday Spectacular Photo 4 The Charleston School of The Arts Symphony and Singers Perform a Holiday Spectacular

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Opens This December On Hilton Head Island

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Opens This December On Hilton Head Island

Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that-due to his painful shyness-suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away.

With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving. Outside Mullingar is a compassionate, delightful work about how it's never too late to take a chance on love.

Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley Directed by Christine Albright-Tufts (The Importance of Being Earnest) and featuring Jerry Durkin (Tribes, The Humans), Jonathyn Dyrud (Thanksgiving Play, Doubt), and Maggie Kettering and BJ Koonce, making their Lean onstage debuts.

Preview performance December 7 at 7:30, followed by 7:30 performances December 8-9 & 14- 16 and 2 PM matinees on December 10 and 17. Talkbacks will follow the December 8, 10, 15 and 17 performances.

For tickets: call 843-715-6676, visit Click Here, or email info@leanensemble.org.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Greenville Theatre Photo
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Greenville Theatre

Audiences will be swept away into the eccentric world of Willy Wonka as they follow Charlie Bucket and the other golden ticket winners into his extraordinary chocolate factory. This brand-new Broadway adaptation is based on the classic Roald Dahl book and hit films.

2
MEAN GIRLS Comes to Charleston in 2024 Photo
MEAN GIRLS Comes to Charleston in 2024

The Best of Broadway at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced today that single tickets for the North American Tour of Mean Girls—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—will go on sale Monday, November 20 at 10 AM.

3
Comedy Legend Katt Williams Returns to The North Charleston Coliseum in March 2024 Photo
Comedy Legend Katt Williams Returns to The North Charleston Coliseum in March 2024

Comedy legend and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams announces THE DARK MATTER TOUR is coming to North Charleston. The highly anticipated tour will make a stop at North Charleston Coliseum on March 29, promising a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo.

4
Centre Stage Announces ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 And WONDERFUL CHRISTM Photo
Centre Stage Announces ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 And WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME

Experience the remarkable true story of 'All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914' on the Western Front during World War I. Amidst the chaos and conflict, a profound silence is followed by a heartfelt song, marking the start of an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and fleeting peace. Don't miss this powerful production by Peter Rothstein, running Dec 1-17, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN in South Carolina IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (11/29-12/24)Tracker
Jagged Little Pill in South Carolina Jagged Little Pill
Charleston Gaillard Center (3/12-3/13)
The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963 in South Carolina The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
Dragons Love Tacos in South Carolina Dragons Love Tacos
South Carolina Children's Theatre (4/05-4/21)
Hadestown in South Carolina Hadestown
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (1/02-1/07)
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS in South Carolina Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS
South Carolina Children's Theatre (11/17-12/10)
Annie in South Carolina Annie
Charleston Gaillard Center (2/27-2/27)
Spiegeltent in South Carolina Spiegeltent
Charleston Gaillard Center (11/18-12/23)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (4/26-4/28)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in South Carolina Hamilton (Philip Company)
Koger Center for the Arts (2/27-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You