OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Opens This December On Hilton Head Island

Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that-due to his painful shyness-suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away.

With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving. Outside Mullingar is a compassionate, delightful work about how it's never too late to take a chance on love.

Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley Directed by Christine Albright-Tufts (The Importance of Being Earnest) and featuring Jerry Durkin (Tribes, The Humans), Jonathyn Dyrud (Thanksgiving Play, Doubt), and Maggie Kettering and BJ Koonce, making their Lean onstage debuts.

Preview performance December 7 at 7:30, followed by 7:30 performances December 8-9 & 14- 16 and 2 PM matinees on December 10 and 17. Talkbacks will follow the December 8, 10, 15 and 17 performances.

For tickets: call 843-715-6676, visit Click Here, or email info@leanensemble.org.