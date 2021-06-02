North Charleston POPS! Brings LOVE, PEACE AND PATRIOTISM at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center

The North Charleston POPS! returns to the stage on Saturday, June 19 for an all new concert, "Love, Peace and Patriotism" that features the debut of the North Charleston POPS! Brass ensemble. The show is reminiscent of a park gazebo concert of the early 1900's with music everyone loves and includes a salute to the dedicated men and women of the United States military.

"Join us for a rousing evening featuring the debut of our newest ensemble: the North Charleston POPS! Brass", said Music Director and Conductor Nick Palmer. "Our concert will feature a variety of music including 'Sing Sing Sing', 'Bohemian Rhapsody', selections from Magnificent Seven and The Greatest Showman, and a new arrangement of 'Dock of the Bay'. Patriotic favorites will include: 'Star Spangled Banner', 'US Armed Forces Medley', 'America the Beautiful', and 'American Salute'. Our new brass ensemble will keep your toes tapping!"

There will be two performances, one at 2:30 PM and one at 7:30 PM at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Socially distanced tickets are on sale now and available at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office (North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office hours are Wednesday and Friday 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM).

This concert is sponsored by Acuity Dental and by our Season Sponsor: The Boeing Company. Safety protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of those in attendance. North Charleston Performing Arts Center COVID-19 guest guidelines can be found here https://www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/covid-19-guidelines-for-guests.