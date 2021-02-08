NOISES OFF Brings Big Laughs to the Arts Center

Appropriately labeled "the funniest farce ever written" by the New York Post, this Tony Award-winner is a hilarious way to relaunch live theatre this New Year, running Feb. 2-28 at the Arts Center.

Michael Frayn's Tony Award-winning play about putting on a stage comedy is both clever and funny, having become a staple of the contemporary theater repertoire. With countless plates of sardines and an abundance of slamming doors, this show brings belly laughs and pure joy to audiences.

The high-energy direction of Brad DePlanche (Neil Simon's Rumors) makes this well-choreographed comedy pure genius, with a brilliantly imagined set (designed by Charles Kading) that revolves on a turntable, so that you literally see "behind the scenes" of this play- within-a-play as the set turns, front to back, in the second act.

According to DePlanche, "If you liked Rumors, which was about a dinner party gone wrong, you'll love Noises Off which is about an entire PLAY gone wrong! I'm so excited for you to get the chance to see this incredible show and enjoy the thrill of live theatre again. Noises Off is considered one of the funniest plays ever written ... and for very good reason."

Noises Off follows a troupe of aspiring British actors as they rehearse their upcoming production of Nothing On. Their wonderfully pretentious director, Lloyd Dallas (played by the talented Christopher Patrick Mullen) is desperately trying to finish mounting their new bedroom farce, which will open the next day as part of their tour of rural Britain. The stakes are high!

Witness this hilarity in three parts: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. The result is a window into the inner workings of theatre, if it were perhaps instead a reality show! And, if it's even possible, this show grows wilder and funnier as it progresses, with a dream-team ensemble who are all perfectly on-point.

The Arts Center is profoundly grateful to be AEA approved for this production. For both actors and audiences, there are an abundance of safety measures and strict guidelines in place.

Noises Off runs February 2-28, and there's never been a better time for non-stop, side-splitting laughter. For tickets, visit tickets.artshhi.com or call (843) 842-ARTS (2787).