JURASSIC WORLD LIVE Tour Comes to North Charleston in March

Performances run March 8-10, 2024.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards Photo 2 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards
Comedian Leanne Morgan Will Play North Charleston PAC Next Year Photo 3 Comedian Leanne Morgan Will Play North Charleston PAC Next Year
HADESTOWN Comes to The North Charleston PAC in January 2024 Photo 4 HADESTOWN Comes to The North Charleston PAC in January 2024

JURASSIC WORLD LIVE Tour Comes to North Charleston in March

JURASSIC WORLD LIVE Tour Comes to North Charleston in March

Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans, will be roaring into the North Charleston Coliseum for six action-packed performances from March 8-10, 2024.

Sign up today to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Guest at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com to get exclusive access to advance pre-sale code to purchase tickets early starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public next Tuesday, October 17.

 

With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and the Tyrannosaurus rex, take stage.  The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.  Fans of the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.

 

Jurassic World's unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.  With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, Jurassic World Live Tour is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.

 

Guests will be able to start the adventure early with a special Pre-show Experience included with all ticket purchases.  By arriving one hour before showtime, audience members can see their favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal, including fun photo opps with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

 




RELATED STORIES - South Carolina

1
FOUR SEASONS Comes to Centre Stage in November Photo
FOUR SEASONS Comes to Centre Stage in November

Thirty years after their college fling imploded, Sienna and Owen find themselves unwittingly reunited at a concert of Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. Learn more about the performance here!

2
Comedian Jim Jefferies To Play North Charleston PAC in May Photo
Comedian Jim Jefferies To Play North Charleston PAC in May

Get ready to laugh with comedian Jim Jefferies as he extends his 'Give 'Em What They Want' tour into 2024. Don't miss out on his performance at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 17, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 AM!

3
JURASSIC WORLD LIVE Tour Comes to North Charleston in March Photo
JURASSIC WORLD LIVE Tour Comes to North Charleston in March

Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans, will be roaring into the North Charleston Coliseum for six action-packed performances from March 8-10, 2024. Learn more about the performance here!

4
DONT MONKEY WITH BROADWAY at Charleston Gaillard Center Photo
DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY at Charleston Gaillard Center

Special Offer: Patti LuPone comes to Charleston

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
CLUE in South Carolina CLUE
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (9/27-10/29)Tracker
Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience in South Carolina Charles Bach Wonders! A Magical Experience
Charles Bach Wonders Theatre (3/23-10/31)
Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill in South Carolina Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill
Centre Stage (10/19-10/22)
The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963 in South Carolina The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in South Carolina Hamilton (Philip Company)
Koger Center for the Arts (2/27-3/10)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (4/26-4/28)
Atwater in South Carolina Atwater
PURE Theatre (10/19-11/18)
Patti LuPone in South Carolina Patti LuPone
Charleston Gaillard Center (10/15-10/15)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (4/23-4/25)
Stilt Girl in South Carolina Stilt Girl
Chapin Theatre Company (10/06-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You