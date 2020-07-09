I'M EVERY WOMAN 2 Cabaret Benefit Series Show Announced

Get ready for an evening of powerhouse women singing the songs of the most iconic female artists of all time. With hits like "I Wanna Dance With Somebody", "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!", "Chain of Fools", "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun", and "Wannabe", I'm Every Woman 2 spans generations and celebrates the strong women who have paved the way for female artists of today. This two-night only event will feature local Greenville favorites like Bailey Tyler, Taylor Marlatt, Mary Evan Giles, Anna-Elyse Lewis, and more.

Experience a decadent night of beverages and hors d'oeuvres coupled with two hours of songs that you know and love! At 7:30pm before the show and at intermission, enjoy hors d'oeuvres from Greenville's finest dining spots, all included in the price of your ticket!

Part of Centre Stage's Cabaret Benefit Series, tickets for I'm Every Woman 2 are $40. The two-night only event will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 and Wednesday, July 29, 2020. All seats are reserved on our beautiful outdoor patio space. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.

Centre Stage has taken the Greater Greenville Pledge and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to ensure patrons, performers, and guests are kept safe. We are watching CDC and city guidelines closely and will provide updates should anything need to change. We encourage all patrons to please wear masks and practice proper social distancing measures.

