Gaillard Center Announces 2020-21 Season; WAITRESS, CHICAGO, Audra McDonald, and More!

The Gaillard Center has announced its 2020-21 season, including Broadway musicals, dance companies, orchestras, and more!

The upcoming season's series subscription allows you to choose how many shows you want to see, from four to 10. Subscription tickets go on sale on Fri. June 5 at 11 a.m. Members can begin purchasing series subscriptions on Tues. June 2. To purchase tickets, visit gaillardcenter.org/.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

September 30

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis celebrates the centennial of Charlie Parker, the iconic saxophonist and bebop pioneer, along with other Jazz greats. Known for his improvisational genius, breakneck speed, and game-changing harmonic ideas, Parker left us with a whole new brand of jazz that, to this day, remains a thrilling feat to perform. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has transformed many of his best-known pieces into virtuosic big band charts, each of them featuring extended solo sections for the band's improvisers to let loose. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (JLCO) comprises 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today. Led by Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director, this remarkably versatile orchestra performs a vast repertoire ranging from original compositions and Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works to rare historic compositions and masterworks. Don't miss the fireworks when the JLCO comes to town!

October 27

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award, she was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts-America's highest honor for achievement in the arts-from President Barack Obama.

Chicago

December 8

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

January 13-14

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Waitress

February 9

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

February 23-24

Truly great dance can be a window to the heart and soul, revealing our deepest selves. Let the dancers of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater take you on a path of discovery. They'll show you themselves through their movement and help you see yourself in their stories. Using the universal language of dance as a medium for honoring the past, celebrating the present and fearlessly reaching into the future, the Ailey company has performed for an estimated 25 million people around the world. This mixed repertory program will feature new and classic works, including the beloved Ailey masterpiece Revelations. Using African American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs and holy blues, Revelations fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul. Whether you've seen Ailey before or this is your first experience, you're sure to experience something new.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

March 8

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields

March 11

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields is one of the world's finest chamber orchestras, renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world's greatest orchestral music.

Formed by Sir Neville Marriner in 1958 from a group of leading London musicians, the Academy gave its first performance in its namesake church in November 1959. Through unrivaled live performances and a vast recording output-highlights of which include the 1969 best-seller Vivaldi's Four Seasons and the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film Amadeus-the Academy quickly gained an enviable international reputation for its distinctive, polished and refined sound. With over 500 releases in a much-vaunted discography and a comprehensive international touring program, the name and sound of Academy is known and loved by classical audiences throughout the world.

Jean-Yves Thibaudet

April 11

For more than three decades, Jean-Yves Thibaudet has performed world-wide, recorded more than 50 albums, and built a reputation as one of today's finest pianists. From the very start of his career, he delighted in music beyond the standard repertorie, from jazz to opera, which he transcribed himself to play on the piano. His profound professional friendships crisscross the globe and have led to spontaneous and fruitful collaborations in film, fashion, and visual art.

Thisbaudet's recording catalogue has received two Grammy nominations, the Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik, the Diapason d'Or, the Choc du Monde de la Musique, the Edison Prize, and Gramophone awards.

An Officer and A Gentleman

April 30

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit single 'Up Where We Belong', and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Awards nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin).





